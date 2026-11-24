Nebraska men's basketball returns to Lincoln to host Southern after Cale Jacobsen's game-winning layup beat Butler 76-75 in Chicago. Southern, coached by Kevin Johnson, has a transfer-heavy roster led by Cam Amboree and Daniel Dormu.

No. 21 Nebraska men's basketball hosts Southern on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The game follows the Huskers' dramatic 76-75 win over Butler in Chicago as part of the Bad Mower Series.

Ashland native Cale Jacobsen capped a 12-3 closing run with a game-winning layup with 0.4 seconds left. The win over Butler gave Nebraska its 30th straight non-conference victory. The Huskers trailed 71-64 with 4:49 remaining before rallying past the Bulldogs, who were projected to finish last in the Big East preseason poll. Nebraska placed four players in double figures against Butler.

Also read Nebraska Men's Basketball Rises to No. 21 in Week 4 AP Poll

Nebraska Players Scoring Against Butler

Braden Frager and South Dakota State transfer Damon Wilkinson each scored 17 points. Freshman Jacob Lanier posted a career-high 15 points, and star forward Pryce Sandfort added 14 points. Frager was held scoreless in the first half before scoring all 17 of his points after halftime. His hot-and-cold scoring has been a theme early this season, but he delivered when Nebraska needed him most.

Advertisement

Southern enters the game under head coach Kevin Johnson, who is in his second season with the Jaguars. Johnson led Southern to the SWAC regular season title in 2024-2025 and was named SWAC Coach of the Year. Southern returned only one of its seven leading scorers from last season. All-SWAC Second Team guard Michael Jacobs graduated after leading the Jaguars with 17 points and five assists per game.

Southern Jaguars Roster Departures

Forward Malek Abdelgowad also graduated after averaging 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Forward DaMariee Jones exhausted his eligibility after averaging 9.9 points and a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per game. Terrance Dixon Jr. transferred to Georgia Southern, Fazl Oshodi transferred to Marshall, and AJ Barnes transferred to Grambling State. The departures left Johnson to rebuild much of his roster.

Guard Cam Amboree is the only returning impact player for the Jaguars this season. He started 18 of 28 appearances last season and ranked fourth on the team with 9.6 points per game. Amboree has averaged 7.0 points through six games this year. He leads Southern with seven made 3-pointers and ranks second with 13 assists.

He spent his first two college seasons at Oral Roberts. Daniel Dormu joined Southern after playing at Tarleton State last season. He leads the Jaguars in scoring at 9.7 points per game and has started only two of six appearances. Malik Ferguson adds 8.5 points per game as Southern's second-leading scorer.

Advertisement

Southern Jaguars Transfer Additions

The 6-foot-4 guard played at Georgia Tech and Tennessee Tech before joining the Jaguars. R'Chaun King transferred from Alabama State and scores over seven points per game. He leads Southern with 3.8 rebounds per contest. Justin Page, a Niagara transfer, adds 6.5 points per game and has started four of six games.

Joseph Hunter ranks second on the team with 10 steals and adds nearly six points per game. The 6-foot-6 California native is a senior guard. Aaron Hall, a 6-foot-8 forward, averages nearly four points and 2.8 rebounds in over 14 minutes per game. Ibrahim Olajuwon, a 6-foot-11 center from FIU, scores three points and grabs nearly two rebounds per game off the bench.

After narrowly avoiding an upset against Butler, Nebraska returns home before Thanksgiving break, with conference play waiting on the other side.