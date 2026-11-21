Head coach Spencer Danielson isn’t letting No. 17 Boise State rest on its laurels. The Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Pac-12) have already clinched home-field advantage for

Danielson had a simple message to the team throughout the week: say no to the poison.

“Every week, it’s the most important game of our season,” Danielson told local media on Thursday. “That part of it is the same old, same old. It doesn’t matter the rankings, it doesn’t matter what people think. We’ve got a really good football team coming to The Blue on Saturday, and we have to play our best.

Also read How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. Sam Houston: Live stream and game time

”The Broncos have banked nine straight wins following a Week 1 loss at No. 13 Oregon, including a 46-41 victory over Oregon State last week that locked up the top seed for the Pac-12 championship game. Boise State will have a road game next week against aDanielson said the team made some defensive changes after getting torched for 506 yards of offense by the Beavers, who played the game with a backup quarterback.

“We had a good week of practice; we’ve got to go do it on Saturday,” Danielson said. “We’ve had some good practices before, but we didn’t play our best in the games. So we’re looking at some things to make sure we can go out there and play our best on Saturday. … The big goal for me is how can we show improvement?

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BOB LUNDEBERG Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.