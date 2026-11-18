Missouri basketball (3-1) suits up against Alcorn State (0-5) at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena following a comeback victory against Marquette on Sunday. Alco

Nov 9, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Trent Pierce dunks the ball against the SIU Edwardsville Cougars during the first half at Mizzou Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Missouri basketball suits up against Alcorn State at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena following a comeback victory against Marquette on Sunday. Alcorn State is the first of two Southwestern Athletic Conference teams on the Tigers' schedule after Missouri went 3-0 against SWAC teams last season.

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In the SWAC Predicted Order of Finish, voted on by conference head coaches and sports information directors, Alcorn State was predicted to finish 10th of 12 teams. Last season, the Braves were 9-23 and 7-11 in conference play. This year, they have began their season 0-5 including three losses by at least 37 points. The Braves are a recently reconstructed team with seven of the eight players receiving a start having transferred in this offseason.

Leading the way for the Braves is fifth year Trey Thomas. The Southern Indiana transfer is averaging a team-high 18.5 points on 21.8 field goal attempts per game. He is shooting 32.2% from the field and 27.3% from distance. Alcorn State's average game score is 95.4-64.8 due to a lack of shot creation, poor rebounding and plethora of turnovers.

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Missouri, alternatively, is defeating opponents 90-65.5 and against lower-tier opponents have won by an average of 49.5 points. The Tigers are heavy favorites in this contest but they will be looking to clean up their turnovers after throwing the ball away 24 times against Marquette, their most since the 2018-19 season. Missouri On SI beat writers will also provide coverage with a live blog featuring score updates and analysis throughout Wednesday's game.

The Tigers defeated Marquette 69-64 after being down 52-41 with 7:36 remaining. Missouri scored 28 points in that final time frame, led by Jason Crowe Jr. who poured in 13 points to close the game. Outside of the final minutes, Missouri looked sloppy and had a relatively stagnant offense that scored 30 points in the first half. Alcorn State suffered its worst loss of the season against Maryland on Monday, falling 57-117.

Thomas shot 4-for-15 as the Braves shot 26.7% as a whole and 1-for-14 from distance. The Braves were unable to contain Maryland's shooting as the Terrapins shot 15-for-30 from three. Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports. He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU.

From Normal, Ill. , he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best.

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