After wins over Marquette and William & Mary last week, Michigan had a break before hitting the court on Saturday. The Wolverines will head East to take on Vill

. The Wildcats are 3-2 this season, winning all three of their buy games, but suffered two losses against power programs. Former Maryland head coach Kevin Williard is the coach of Villanova, and his team lost to both Notre Dame and Pitt.

Now, Villanova will look for a statement win against Michigan, but if the Wolverines want to remain a team that has a championship pedigree, they need to take care of a Villanova team that hasn't fully come together quite yet. Michigan's bench has been very underwhelming this season. Freshman Quinn Costello is averaging double figures, but he has been the only bright spot on the Wolverines' bench.

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However, that changed on Sunday against William & Mary. The Wolverines had eight players score in double figures, and that included three players off the bench. Costello, Oscar Goodman, and Kenny Noland all made an impact on the offensive end of the court, and that possibly was the spark Michigan needed. Even Ricky Liburd had a great slam dunk and made some key plays for the Wolverines.

That was William & Mary and this is Villanova. The Wildcats are world beaters, but they should battle for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Can Goodman, Liburd, and Noland have another good game? If so, Michigan will be tough to beat.

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Michigan obviously has size down low. J.P. Estrella is nearly 7-foot, and Moustapha Thiam is 7'2". But Villanova's big man, Luigi Suigo, is a key piece to what the Wildcats do.

He is 7'3" and averages 12 points and a team-high 9.3 rebounds per game. He also blocks nearly two shots per game. The Wolverines aren't real deep in the front court and while foul trouble hasn't haunted Michigan this season, it did during the exhibition games and the games overseas. The last thing the Wolverines can have happen is for Thiam and Estrella to get into early foul trouble.

Thiam is known for his defense and he will need to play well against Suigo, who Villanova will attempt to get involved early. Villanova is very guard-centric, along with using its 7'3" center. Ohio State transfer Devin Royal leads the Wildcats this season in scoring, but he hasn't been an elite No. 1 option before. Michigan plays good defense under Mike Boynton Jr. and that should continue even if the Wolverines aren't shooting well.

Quinn Costello has shot well behind the three-point line, and the Wolverines are still trying to see more consistency from Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau this season. Eventually, their shots are going to fall and Saturday would be a good time. Villanova should keep things interesting with Michigan, but the Wolverines' starting five is just too good for a Wildcats team that lost by 20 to Pitt in their last outing.

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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI.

His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.