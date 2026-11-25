NFL has more football than ever on Thanksgiving Week in 2026, with three consecutive days of games.

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The traditional Thanksgiving tripleheader follows on Thursday, November 26, with the week wrapping up with a Black Friday game on November 27 on Thanksgiving Day will continue to honor John Madden, who once said, “There’s no place that I would rather be today on Thanksgiving than right here, right now, at a football game. ”The Thanksgiving Eve game on Netflix will feature U2 during Halftime, while the Thanksgiving Day games will continue their tradition of honoring a Madden Thanksgiving MVP.

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Each network will select an MVP who will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to give to a high school or youth football program in their name, as youth football is important to Madden. For the third year, each MVP will receive the Madden Thanksgiving MVP trophy, created to honor John and celebrate what football means to the Thanksgiving holiday.

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This year, the NFL is introducing a new trophy: a football turkey leg commissioned by trophy designer Victor Solomon. Netflix Closes $380 Million Deal For Historic Radford Studios