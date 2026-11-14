Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots in Munich: Kickoff Time, TV, Stream

The Detroit Lions face the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. ET at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The game airs on FOX and marks the third NFL game played in Munich.

The Detroit Lions will play their first game in Germany on Sunday, Nov. 15, facing the New England Patriots at Munich's 75,024-seat Allianz Arena. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX. Joe Davis, a Michigan native and current Los Angeles Dodgers play-by-play broadcaster, leads the broadcast. Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen serves as color commentator, and Pam Oliver is the sideline reporter. On the radio, the Lions will feature their usual tandem of Dan Miller and Lomas Brown on the call.

Also read Detroit Lions Owner Sheila Hamp Taps Keg in Germany

NFL History in Munich and Allianz Arena

T.J. Lang will offer insights as a sideline reporter and extra analyst. This is the third game in NFL history to be played in Munich at Allianz Arena. The first came in November 2022, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks in the first game in Germany.

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After a game in Frankfurt in 2023, the NFL returned to Munich in 2024 for a game between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants. The Panthers won in overtime. Last season, the NFL held a game in Berlin between the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts won 31-25 in overtime.

The Lions are riding a four-game win streak, with victories over the Cardinals, Packers, Vikings and Dolphins over the past five weeks. Oddsmakers list Detroit as 2.5-point favorites. Both teams are in second place in their respective divisions and need a win. The Patriots are coming off a rough 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.

Drake Maye Stats and Patriots Record

Drake Maye completed 21 of 38 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns but also threw three interceptions, dropping New England to 5-4 on the year. We haven't had a clean, a turnover-free game yet, Maye admitted, via Patriots Wire's Sophie Weller. It's, starting with me, it's one of the biggest differences between winning and losing football games. Sunday's game will be an early one for fans who did not make the trip.

The Lions arrived in Germany on Friday and have been taking in the entire experience. Detroit previously played overseas in London during the 2015 season. The Lions defeated the Atlanta Falcons in 2014 thanks to a last-second game-winning kick by Matt Prater in London, but lost in their return to London the following year to the Kansas City Chiefs. The matchup with the Patriots will be the first of a three-game stretch in 12 days for Detroit.

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Detroit Lions Upcoming Schedule and Games

They take on Tampa Bay on Sunday in Week 11 before a quick turnaround leading up to their Thanksgiving game the following Thursday against the Chicago Bears.