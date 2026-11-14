How to Watch Kansas Football Face Off Against West Virginia in Big 12 Clash

Here's all the information fans should know before KU's matchup against West Virginia in Morgantown.

Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Bangally Kamara holds his fist up after making a stop against West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half of the game against West Virginia Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Kansas football team's flight safely landed before the FAA's nationwide ground stop was issued, meaning the Jayhawks are good to go for tomorrow's matchup against West Virginia. They will look to keep their bowl aspirations alive, as a loss will put them at seven defeats and officially knock them out of postseason contention.amid this frustrating campaign, the Mountaineers are one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Big 12.

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For those who plan on tuning in, here is all the information you should know before kickoff. Kansas Jayhawks running back Leshon Williams runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second half of the game against West Virginia Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectto listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest . The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 2 p.m.Kansas currently sits at 3-6 in what has been a disastrous season. It is currently tied for last in the Big 12 standings, the only league win.

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West Virginia opened the season 3-0 and even picked up a win over a ranked Virginia team, but the Mountaineers' defense has completely fallen apart. In all but one Big 12 contest, they have surrendered 41 or more points to their opponents, making it difficult for even the most explosive of offenses to keep up. West Virginia holds a firm lead in the all-time series with an 11-3 record over the Jayhawks.

However, recent history has favored KU, as it walked the Mountaineers off in overtime in 2022 and came away with a 31-point blowout win last season in Lawrence. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

Nov 7, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez calls timeout in the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectRodriguez is in his second stint in Morgantown after previously coaching WVU from 2001-2007. After going 4-8 in his first year back at the helm, he can bring the Mountaineers back to a bowl game with a win tomorrow afternoon.

Leipold is attempting to keep the program's bowl hopes alive to avoid a third consecutive season of failing to be eligible for postseason play. He is 1-0 against Rodriguez, with their lone matchup coming a year ago. A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism.

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Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content.

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