Streaming details for the Wildcats' Week 12 game against Arizona.

Nov 7, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Rodney Fields Jr. takes the handoff from quarterback Dillon Duff during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect K-State returns to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday night for its final home game of the 2026 season, hosting No. 19 Arizona in a Big 12 matchup. The Wildcats are looking to snap a four-game losing streak after suffering a 20-10 road loss to TCU last weekend.

Also read 21 holiday films, TV shows and specials to watch this season

Meanwhile, Arizona enters the contest hoping to rebound from a heartbreaking 40-39 loss to Utah. Fans can also follow the game through live statistics and updates on K-State's official athletics website. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. At 4-6, the Wildcats must win their final two regular-season games to reach six victories and become bowl eligible. That starts with finding a way to upset a nationally ranked Arizona team.

Advertisement

The visitors have enjoyed a much more successful season, although they are coming off a narrow loss against Utah. Saturday marks the third consecutive season these programs have played. K-State earned a convincing 31-7 victory in Manhattan in 2024 before Arizona responded with a 23-17 win in Tucson last season. This year's meeting will be their first official Big 12 Conference matchup, as the previous two games were played under an existing nonconference scheduling agreement.

Following Saturday's contest, K-State will close its regular season on November 28 with a road matchup against Iowa State. Mark has over a decade of experience as a reporter, with his content being on numerous websites including, ESPN, Newsweek and Cleveland.com among many others. His career started at K-State as the sports editor for the K-State Collegian. He also coaches high school basketball at Blue Valley West in Overland Park.

KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.