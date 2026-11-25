Several live streams are available as the U.S. Army detonates nearly five tons of unstable lead azide at an Iowa ammunition plant.

As the U.S. Army prepares to detonate around five tons of deteriorating lead azide it says has become too dangerous to move or leave in place, a live feed has been made available to watch the detonation happen in real time.

The detonation is scheduled for around 9 a.m. Central, or 10 a.m. Eastern time today, November 25, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, southeastern Iowa. Live feeds of the explosion will be available via various news sources, including AP news and local stations KWQC and WQAD. A livestream by The Associated Press is already set up on YouTube where it is set to go live in a matter of hours. The feed can be accessed here.

Also read Iowa lead explosion: Iowa Army detonation cleared by appeals court

The detonation will also be available to watch on local station KWQC when journalist Cyle Dickens will be broadcasting live from the nearby shelter at the Army Ammunition plant during the detonation. ABC-affiliated WQAD News 8 will also be broadcasting the detonation live to locals in western Illinois and eastern Iowa. Wednesday's detonation of 68 barrels of degraded lead azide comes after the U.S. Army changed the event schedule several times, originally set for last Friday.

On Monday, President Donald Trump ordered the military to halt the detonation until a federal court ruled it could proceed and Democratic governor-elect Rob Sand, set to take office in January, agreed. Both stipulations happened on Monday night, and acting U.S. Army Secretary Adam Telle announced that the detonation would go ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Major General Eric Shirley said: "Inaction is no longer an option,” as the Army argues that the operation is necessary to prevent an uncontrolled explosion after the material recrystallized and became increasingly sensitive to shock and friction. Officials have warned that falling temperatures could further destabilize the material risking further issues. But there is still concern about the detonation, particularly from Earthjustice, the legal group that sued over the U.S. Army’s plans to detonate the lead azide.

"The 8th Circuit decided to let the Army proceed with its plan, and we respect that decision. But the Army created this emergency through neglect, and it owes the people of Iowa more information about the planned detonation and more safeguards for their health,” Earthjustice Managing Attorney Rachel Rintelmann said in a statement to Newsweek.

Officials have urged people to stay indoors while the detonation happens and clean off outdoor surfaces with water afterward to limit exposure to any lead particles. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services advised staying indoors and keeping windows and doors closed for 24 to 48 hours after the detonation.

Some residents near Middletown have sealed their windows and doors as a precaution, while others farther away raised concern on social media about the wind making the dust travel farther. Fears about the impact of the detonation go beyond Iowa, too. The Middletown facility is roughly 57 miles north of Missouri, where there is concern over lead getting into the water supply.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe said state agencies are working to monitor air and water quality, public health and agriculture resources. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Ben Kelly and Emma Lee-Sangit says has become too dangerous to move or leave in place, a live feed has been made available to watch the detonation happen in real time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The detonation is scheduled for around 9 a.m. Central, or 10 a.m. Eastern time today, November 25, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, southeastern Iowa. Live feeds of the explosion will be available via various news sources, including AP news and local stations KWQC and WQAD. A livestream by The Associated Press is already set up on YouTube where it is set to go live in a matter of hours.

The feed can be accessed The detonation will also be available to watch on local station KWQC when journalist Cyle Dickens will be broadcasting live from the nearby shelter at the Army Ammunition plant during the detonation.comes after the U.S. Army changed the event schedule several times, originally set for last Friday. On Monday, President Donald Trumpuntil a federal court ruled it could proceed and Democratic governor-elect Rob Sand, set to take office in January, agreed.

Both stipulations happened on Monday night, and acting U.S. Army Secretary Adam Telle announced that the detonation would go ahead. Major General Eric Shirley said:"Inaction is no longer an option,” as the Army argues that the operation is necessary to prevent an uncontrolled explosion after the material recrystallized and became increasingly sensitive to shock and friction. Officials have warned that falling temperatures could further destabilize the material risking further issues.

"The 8th Circuit decided to let the Army proceed with its plan, and we respect that decision. But the Army created this emergency through neglect, and it owes the people of Iowa more information about the planned detonation and more safeguards for their health,” Earthjustice Managing Attorney Rachel Rintelmann said in a statement toThe Iowa Department of Health and Human Services advised staying indoors and keeping windows and doors closed for 24 to 48 hours after the detonation.

Some residents near Middletown have sealed their windows and doors as a precaution, while others farther away raised concern on social media about theFears about the impact of the detonation go beyond Iowa, too. The Middletown facility is roughly 57 miles north of Missouri, where there is concern over lead getting into the water supply. Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe said state agencies are working to monitor air and water quality,