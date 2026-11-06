How to Watch Iowa Basketball vs. Eastern Illinois, TV Channel, Game Notes, Info

The Iowa Hawkeyes host the Eastern Illinois Panthers tonight. Here is the one-stop shop for all information you need for tip-off.

Tate Sage stands for a photo during Iowa Men’s Basketball media day at Carver Hawkeye Arena, Monday, October 12, 2026, in Iowa City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectare getting back in action for some Friday night college hoops.

The Hawkeyes welcome the Eastern Illinois Panthers to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for some early-season nonconference action. As Iowa readies for the Panthers and looks to get to 2-0 on the young season, here's all the information you need to know prior to tip-off for the Hawkeyes and Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Iowa Hawkeyes and Eastern Illinois Panthers have met six previous times in history. The Iowa Hawkeyes hold a 5-1 advantage over the Panthers.

Also read Important Things DJ Lagway Said Ahead of Baylor's Week 10 Game vs. Iowa State

Iowa enters this game after picking up a season-opening win over Lipscomb, while Eastern Illinois lost its opener to the Indiana Hoosiers. The Iowa Hawkeyes remain home inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, for their second game of the season, which welcomes the Eastern Illinois Panthers. Iowa and Eastern Illinois get underway at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be aired on the Big Ten Network. It's pretty clear the Jaidyn Coon can make an instant impact for this team.

In just 19 minutes, Coon posted 12 points and six rebounds in an ultra-efficient outing going 5-for-8 from the field. Does he get more minutes tonight? That's where my biggest intrigue lies. Unsurprisingly, it's pretty clear that Tate Sage and Cooper Koch are going to man the wings and be this team's shooters.

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The other guard play is still sorting itself out. Ty'Reek Coleman and Kael Combs played about the same minutes, but Coleman looked strong in the opener. It's the smallest of sample sizes, but Coleman posted 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, with just 2 turnovers. Combs had 7 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 turnovers.

I expect this to continue to be rotational for most of the nonconference action before we see a cemented guard. Lastly, does Andrew McKeever suit up and go tonight? He missed the opener, which forced Iowa to play a little bit smaller. Trevin Jirak got 21 minutes, but Cam Manyawu only saw 11 minutes of action, which somewhat surprised me.

I am curious to see how Ben McCollum rotates down low. Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys.

Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.