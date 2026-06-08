How to watch ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 3 premiere for free

When one Anne Rice book closes, another opens.

series that adapts Rice’s iconic gothic horror story. The show returns for its third season today, June 7, with a new title: “The Vampire Lestat,” reflecting, “Interview with the Vampire,” Season 3 has a new look — and a new sound.

Set in the present day, it follows Lestat as he becomes the frontman of a rock band called The Vampire Lestat. The band embarks on a sex-and-drugs-fueled tour that Lestat uses as an opportunity to publicly set the record straight after Daniel Molloy published his interview with Louis de Pointe du Lac , which occurred over the first two seasons.

“The Vampire Lestat” features original music by Reid and series composer Daniel Hart to further establish Lestat’s rising fame as a rock star. What time does ‘Interview with the Vampire’ come out? If you prefer to wait and watch the show’s linear premiere on the AMC television channel, new episodes air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.and the AMC network, so you’ll need a subscription to stream new episodes.

The series will not drop on Netflix immediately, despite Seasons 1 and 2 being available to stream there.offers two plans, both of which include “The Vampire Lestat. ” The ad-supported plan costs $7.99/month, while the ad-free plan starts at $10.99/month.

If you subscribe through Amazon Prime Video add-on subscriptions , you can take advantage of a“The Vampire Lestat” features the following main cast members returning from “Interview with the Vampire” Season 2: Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac; Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt; Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy; and Assad Zaman as Armand. Jennifer Ehle is a new cast addition for Season 3; she’ll play Gabriella, Lestat’s mother and his first fledgling.

Lestat’s band members will be played by Noah Reid , Ryan Kattner, Seamus Patterson and Sarah Swire. Shiela Atim rounds out the new cast as Akasha, the “Mother of all Vampires” in Rice’s book series.

“The Vampire Lestat” / “Interview with the Vampire” Season 3 will have seven episodes. See each episode’s release date below.all of your favorite reality TV shows and movies on each streaming service. Not only does Angela test and compare the streaming services she writes about to ensure readers are getting the, but she’s also a superfan specializing in the intersection of shopping, tech, sports, celebrities and pop culture.

Prior to joining The Post in 2023, she wrote about streaming and consumer tech at Insider Reviews





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