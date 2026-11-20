The Illini are seeking their seventh win of the campaign while the Hawkeyes are hoping to keep their CFP dream alive in this Big Ten clash

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon celebrates his touchdown scored against the UCLA Bruins with wide receiver Brayden Trimble during the second half at the Rose Bowl.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectPreviewing Illinois football at Iowa Nov 14, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on late during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The injury bug bit Illinois this past week.

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Quarterback Katin Houser, who had an astonishingly quick return from his broken hand back in October, broke his nose and underwent surgery. He is doubtful as of Wednesday’s availability report. Receiver Hudson Clement also suffered an injury and is now out for the season.

Meanwhile, Iowa is a bit banged up as well. Hawkeyes lead back Kamari Moulton is out for the year. Stud receiver Tony Diaz is questionable, as is defensive back Jacob Wallace. Injuries aside, the key matchup to circle is Illinois’ offense vs. Iowa’s defense.

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The Hawkeyes have arguably a top-five defense in the country. The Illini, for their part, have an offense more volatile than a penny stock. And if Houser isn’t active, Illinois isNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. The Illini may be down to No. 3 quarterback Carson Boyd , which would suddenly put a lot of pressure on the run game. The trouble for Illinois is, Iowa allows just 83.6 rushing yards per game . And don’t even think about punching it in on the ground in the red zone, as the Hawkeyes have surrendered onlyrushing scores all season.

In the end, Illinois may be forced to turn to the air after all – unless offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has some tricks up his sleeve to take advantage of Boyd’s dangerous mobility. Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas moves the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott during the first half at the Rose Bowl.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIowa has two losses all year. The common denominator: turnovers. The Hawkeyes lost the turnover margin by two against Ohio State and by three against Minnesota. And guess who has yet to make a big play in 2026 ?

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Xavier Scott. It’s easy to forget that Scott entered the 2025 campaign as one of the best defensive backs in the country – a potential All-American. Following his injury – which sidelined him for the remainder of that season – Scott hasn’t exactly been the same. But we’ve seen what he’s capable of.

He had four interceptions in 2024 – including two in one game. Illinois needs someone to step up on defense in this game, and Iowa’s quarterback Hank Brown may give Scott – or another Illini defensive back – an opportunity or two to do just that. Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting.

Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.