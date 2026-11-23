The Illini have rolled through their mid-major slate, and the trend should continue on Monday night against the Eagles

Nov 20, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Landon Davis drives the ball against Eastern Illinois Panthers forward Gavin Welch during the first half at State Farm Center.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect All things considered, Illinois basketball has started 2026-27 as many expected. The Illini, without David Mirkovic and Jake Davis,Across the rest of its non-conference schedule, Illinois has mostly operated in cruise control to blowout wins .

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Next up is Winthrop , a recent midmajor juggernaut that now appears poised for just its second under-.500 campaign in the past decade. Nov 20, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Stefan Vaaks reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at State Farm Center.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Despite returning just 10 percent of its 2025-26 minutes, Winthrop was picked to finish No. 3 in the always-tough Big South Conference. And through six games, even with a winless record, it wouldn’t be a shocker for the Eagles to earn a top-three league finish. Winthrop has lost by double digits only once this season .

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The Eagles can score – Keshawn Fisher is scoring 20.3 points per game, and three other players average more than 11 – and they play hard. That said, they haven’t played a team capable of even sniffing the stratosphere in which Illinois exists right now . The Illini should be able to score at will against a defense that has struggled mightily against mid-major teams.

For what it’s worth, Winthrop is also one of the fastest teams in the country . Expect this one to be a track meet – but not an ultra-competitive one. Where and when are Illinois and Winthrop playing? How to listen to Illinois vs. WinthropThis section has been on repeat for Illinois’ mid-major matchups thus far: The Illini are blank-0 against said team.

In fact, Illinois, including its games earlier this season, has a 22-0 all-time record against non-high-major opponents thus far this season. The series record against Winthrop, though: 0-1. The Illini have never won a game against the Eagles. The lone meeting came back in November 2016.

Free-throw woes and 22 turnovers cost Illinois, which fell 84-80 in overtime in Champaign. Winthrop was led by head coach Pat Kelsey , and 5-foot-7 guard Keon Johnson exploded for 38 points for the Eagles in that game. Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting.

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Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.