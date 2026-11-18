The three-part docuseries premieres in full on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Paramount+ Essential is the streamer’s ad-supported base package, costing $8.99 per month or $89.99 annually.

It includes 40,000+ episodes and movies, NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League live, access to select Showtime series and the ability to stream on three devices at once. is $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year and offers everything in the essential plan without ads , plus access to all of Showtime, the ability to stream CBS live with more sports and events, the option to download movies and shows and the ability to watch in 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision or HDR10.

Advertisement

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couples Perform Double Dances in Semi-Finals for a Shot at Season 35 Finale: See the Scores, Who Went Home “In a Very Primal Way It’s About Who We Are as Queer Men in Our 60s”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘Tip Toe’ Star Alan Cumming and Creator Russell T Davies