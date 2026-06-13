How to Watch Haiti vs Scotland Free Live Stream: the 2026 World Cup From Anywhere

Scotland's first World Cup in 28 years opens against Haiti, and the catch for cord-cutters is simple: the match sits behind FS1. Here is how to stream it free.

Saturday, June 13, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT , Gillette Stadium, Boston. FS1, plus streaming on FOX One and the Fox Sports app.

Fubo runs a 5-day free trial that carries FS1. From outside the UK:How to Watch Haiti vs Scotland Free Live Stream Where you are decides the route. Here is the method to follow the match live and free, on a TV channel or its computer and mobile equivalent. In the UK, open BBC iPlayer, it is free and carries every match.

Already in the UK? You are ready to go. , a subscription quickly repaid across the tournament and backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. , create a free account if asked, start the live stream.

If it stalls, switch city and reload. NordVPN is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, enough to cover the time it takes to follow your matches: no risk in testing it for kickoff. In the United States, the English-language feed runs on, with the same coverage streaming on FOX One and the Fox Sports app. Spanish commentary lives on Telemundo and Peacock.

None of that is free unless you already pay for the channel, which is why a lot of US fans look elsewhere for the opener. , which carries FS1 inside a 5-day free trial. That covers Haiti vs Scotland if you time it right, though you will need to cancel before the trial converts. For a cleaner free route that lasts the whole tournament, the smarter move is a UK server and the BBC feed, which we get to below.

If you are weighing options, ourWhere to Stream Scotland vs Haiti Live in the UKstreams this Group C tie for free, part of a free run across all 104 World Cup matches shared between the BBC and ITV. The free broadcasts are aimed at UK residents, so a free account with a UK postcode is part of the deal. Traveling outside the country during the tournament? The same UK-server method restores access to the feed you already use at home.

In Canada the World Cup runs through Bell Media, with English coverage onand French on RDS. Free over-the-air coverage on CTV is limited to Canada’s matches, the opening game and the final, so this fixture sits behind a TSN subscription for most viewers. Canadians who want the free path can use the UK route instead, the same one travelers rely on. Free streams like BBC iPlayer read your IP address and block anyone outside the country.

A VPN places you on a local server and the live feed opens as normal. Here is the test I ran. I launched NordVPN on a Windows laptop, picked a London server, and the tunnel held in about nine seconds. I opened BBC iPlayer, signed in with a free account, and the picture loaded in 1080p with no spinning wheel.

Across a ten-minute stretch on a 100 Mbps line I logged zero buffering and a steady high-definition image, the kind of stability you want at kickoff when everyone is hitting the same servers. One subscription covers up to 10 devices at once, and Smart DNS pushes the feed to a smart TV with no app on the set.

Honest limit: BBC iPlayer is built for UK residents and asks for a free account at signup, which the BBC’s own help pages confirm, so set it up before the match rather than during it. If a stream stutters, switching to another UK city clears it in under a minute. At $3.37/month with the code GIZMODO, it costs less than a single match-day pass and works for the rest of the group stage.

This is the Group C curtain-raiser, and both teams treat it as the must-win. Scotland are back at a World Cup for the first time since 1998, drawn into a brutal group alongside Brazil and Morocco, which makes three points against Haiti close to essential if Steve Clarke’s side want a path out of the group.

Scott McTominay is the man Clarke leans on for big moments, with John McGinn and Lewis Ferguson expected to control midfield and Ben Gannon-Doak back to add pace. The squad news is mixed: Billy Gilmour is out of the tournament, and Ché Adams is a doubt up front. Haiti are the story of the draw, back at the World Cup for the first time since 1974, their only previous appearance.

Sébastien Migné’s team arrived in good shape, beating New Zealand 4-0 before a narrow 2-1 loss to Peru in which they led into the closing stages. They are quick, disruptive and have nothing to lose, exactly the kind of opponent that troubles a possession side still shaking off 28 years of rust.

For a deeper read on whether NordVPN is the right pick for streaming the whole run, see ourHaiti vs Scotland: Frequently Asked QuestionsSaturday, June 13 at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT, which is 2 a.m. UK time and 3 a.m. CET on Sunday, June 14. The venue is Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, near Boston. Yes. The match is free on BBC iPlayer in the UK across all 104 matches.

From outside the UK, a VPN set to a London server opens that same free feed. FS1 has this one in English, with streaming on FOX One and the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock carry the Spanish call. Fubo’s 5-day free trial is the closest free US option.

FIFA’s official channels post highlights through FIFA+ and the FIFA YouTube account shortly after full time, free to watch worldwide.





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