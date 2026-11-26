How to watch Gonzaga vs. Baylor basketball on TV and live stream
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs cruised past the Kansas State Wildcats, 101-61, on Tuesday night to advance to the second round of the Player's Era Festival.
cruised past the Kansas State Wildcats, 101-61, on Tuesday night to advance to the second round of the Player's Era Festival. Gonzaga led by 27 at halftime and never relented, getting a very balanced offensive attack with five players in double figures led by Massamba Diop's 18 points and Xaivian Lee's near triple-double with 11 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds.
Gonzaga will play Scott Drew's Baylor Bears next, who upset the Alabama Crimson Tide, 68-63, earlier in the day on Tuesday. It's a rematch of the 2021 national championship, and the first time these two teams have played each other since the season opener in 2024-25 when the Zags destroyed the Bears, 101-63, at the Spokane Arena.
Nov 18, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kayden Mingo dribbles the ball as guard Brett Decker Jr. follows during the first half against the Jackson State Tigers at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Scott Drew and Baylor are coming off two rough seasons in a row, with little fanfare heading into 2026-27 despite multiple good roster additions - including Penn State transfer Kayden Mingo and his younger brother, 5-star freshman Dylan Mingo.
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