Game day is here on the Flats and Georgia Tech is looking to end senior day on the right foot. They will have their work cut out running into one of the hottest

Clemson defensive lineman Amare Adams eyes Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza during the second quarter of ACC football at Memorial Stadium Saturday, November 14, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectis looking to end senior day on the right foot. They will have their work cut out running into one of the hottest teams in the country. The Yellow Jackets will need some things to go their way and will need a good start and a spark to pull off a major upset win. They must get pressure on the quarterback, defend the Wake Forest wide receivers, and establish a running game.

Also read How to Watch Georgia Tech Basketball vs. Georgia: TV, Announcers, Radio, and More

It won’t be easy, but it is a challenge we know they will get up for.

“We better have a chip on our shoulder. We better have a chip on ours. I mean, what's happened in the past has no bearing on what happens right now this season, right? But we've got 105 guys on this team right now that better walk out there with a chip on their shoulder on Saturday,” said Key.

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No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Will the Two QB system be effective?

We saw last weekend the Yellow Jackets execute the two quarterback system at a high level. They were able to use it to get the passing game going in the first half, including a number of plays from Jordan Allen and Chris Corbo. Alberto Mendoza was on point and made some nice throws. In the second half, the pass offense struggled, but the ground game came more to life.

It was led by Grady Admson, who rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown. Adamson was instrumental in helping the Yellow Jackets build a comfortable lead and put the game away thanks to a physical rushing attack. It will be difficult to deploy the same thing and get success against a good Wake Forest defense. The Yellow Jackets will have to change some things because teams will get a beat on what they are doing.

It is obvious when Adamson comes in; it is a run, but when it is Mendoza, it is a pass. You don’t want to tip off too much of what you are doing. It will be interesting to see how they do it on Saturday vs. Wake Forest.

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“Yeah, we'll use both of them. I mean, my evaluation was it was productive. You know, we had a productive day doing what we wanted to do and what we needed to do from a big-picture game plan-wise. So not exactly sure how we'll use them moving forward.

But there is a place for both those guys in the game,” said Key. Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast.

Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.