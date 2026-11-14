How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Clemson: Announcers, TV, And Radio

Game day is here for the Yellow Jackets who are looking to end a four game losing streak. They face a tough Clemson defense that ranks top 40 in scoring defense

Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline against the Louisville Cardinals in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectthat ranks in the top 40 in scoring defense and rush defense this season. They also have a number of players who are playing high-level football on the back end: Ashton Hampton, Elliot Washington, Sammy Brown, Will Heldt, and Corey Myrick. Clemson flies around to the ball and has a strong defensive front.

Also read Clemson Set to Face Georgia Tech’s Two-Quarterback Rotation

The Yellow Jackets will have to get impact plays on special teams and take advantage of opportunities when they present themselves to have a chance. Let’s take a look at how you can watch and listen to the Yellow Jackets on Saturday. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. • Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.comTo pull off a major win and upset on the road against a solid team, you have to win in a lot of areas. The Yellow Jackets haven’t been winning in the key areas that made them a good team last season.

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The offensive line has been a constant shuffle, the run game hasn’t been consistent despite great backs in the backfield, the passing game has regressed a bunch, and the defense can’t stop the run. The same issues have plagued the Yellow Jackets all season long. They did this week. Letting go of former defensive coordinator Jason Semore, wide receiver coach Jafar Williams, edge/outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope, and offensive line coach Allen Mogridge.

Will those changes lead to winning the four key areas that Brent Key outlined the Yellow Jackets have to win. We will find out on Saturday.

“I judge toughness when I watch film based on running the ball, stopping the run, covering kicks, and how you play on the perimeter, sustaining blocks, and getting off blocks, right? And that's a big 0-4 That's a big 0-4 in the program. So, I'm very transparent about it, about where we're at.

Uh,, you know, a lot of changes within, but again,, we want to give our guys an opportunity to play the best football and, uh, and have a chance to win football games. At the end of the day, that's what this is about. It's about winning games and graduating players,” said Key. Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape.

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A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis.

His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.