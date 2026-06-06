How to Watch England vs. New Zealand on TV, Live Stream

The World Cup is inching ever closer for England.

England will play the first of its two warm-up matches before the 2026 World Cup on Saturday, when it takes on New Zealand in a friendly in Tampa, Florida.

The Three Lions arrive off the back of a mixed March window—frustration from a draw with Uruguay and a shock defeat to Japan—but with Thomas Tuchel now havingand the group settled in camp in Palm Beach, this is the first real chance to shift gears and build momentum before the tournament, where England will once again carry genuine title expectations. New Zealand, meanwhile, comes into the game after a heavy 4–0 defeat to Haiti in its most recent outing.

While an upset against England looks highly unlikely, another difficult result would do little to inspire confidence ahead of its first World Cup since 2010. : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST2026 World Cup For New Zealand, the clash with the Three Lions will be its final outing before heading into the main event.

England begins its World Cup campaign against old rivals Croatia on June 17 in Group L, while the All Whites open their tournament a day earlier against Iran in Group G.Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.





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England vs New Zealand Friendly: Final World Cup Warm-UpEngland faces New Zealand in a warm-up friendly on June 6 in Tampa, Florida, as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup. After a perfect qualifying campaign but mixed March friendlies, manager Thomas Tuchel aims to make a statement. New Zealand, unbeaten in qualifying but thrashed by Haiti, are heavy underdogs. England's Harry Kane is in top form, while New Zealand's striker struggles. The match will test England's fitness in hot conditions.

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