Here's everything to know before the Blue Devils host the Fighting Illini.

Nov 2, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his players during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Duke Blue Devils have their second heavyweight bout of the young 2026-27 college basketball season.at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night, with both clubs looking for their first quality win of the campaign. Duke's three wins have come against Army, Coastal Carolina, and SIU-Edwardsville. Illinois' wins have come against Fairleigh Dickinson, Penn, and Sam Houston State.

Also read Duke Basketball's Drew Scharnowski Trying to Grow Into Unfamiliar Role

Both the Blue Devils and Fighting Illini have lost their lone ranked matchups of the year. Duke fell to Michigan State 79-73 in thePreseason All-American forward David Mirkovic has officially been ruled out for Brad Underwood's crew, and it seems likely Jake Davis will not play as well. Here's everything you need to know before the Blue Devils meet the Fighting Illini.

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr puts his arm around teammate John Blackwell while they take the court during the second half against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Feb 22, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg drives past Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous in the first half at Madison Square Garden.

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Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Duke is 6-3 against Illinois all-time and has won five of the last six matchups between the two schools. However, the Blue Devils have lost both times the Illini have come to Cameron Indoor Stadium . The last time the two clubs met was at Madison Square Garden in the 2024-25 campaign, when Duke throttled Illinois 110-67.

Even without Mirkovic and likely Davis, the Illini still have a ton of offensive options. It starts with returning seniorwho is putting up the best numbers of his career to start the 2026-27 season. The 6'7" guard is averaging 22.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and a block a game on 61.8% shooting from the field .

Freshmen Quentin Coleman and Ethan Brown, Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks, and the Ivisic brothers, Tomislav and Zvonimir, are other names to know. Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Coleman drives the ball as Sam Houston Bearkats guard Aidan McDowell defends during the first half at State Farm Center.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Illinois is going to want to push the pace and get high-percentage looks at the basket. It currently ranks first nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and 24th nationally in adjusted tempo, according toDuke's transition defense struggled at times against Michigan State in the Champions Classic, but it will need to be clean against one of the best offensive clubs in college basketball.

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Underwood's team provides a different challenge than Michigan State, but it's another opportunity for Jon Scheyer and Co. to stack a big-time win. Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.