Commanders vs Rams Week 9: How to Watch, Stream, Listen and Key Matchups

The Washington Commanders host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium. Washington retires John Riggins No. 44 at halftime while the Rams activate Myles Garrett.

The Washington Commanders host the Los Angeles Rams in a Week 9 NFL regular season matchup on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

The game will be carried by FOX in select television markets. Fans should check their local FOX listings to confirm availability. In the Washington, D.C. market, the game airs on FOX 5 (WTTG), while Los Angeles viewers can watch on FOX 11 (KTTV). The Commanders enter at 1-4-1 and sit fourth in the NFC East.

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They return home after scoring 27 unanswered points in their previous game. Washington is looking for its first two-game winning streak of the season. The Commanders have scored 22.0 points per game and own a turnover margin of plus-6, a No. 3 mark in the league. Their offense also brings 125 rushing yards per game, a top 10 figure, into this home date.

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Los Angeles comes in at 4-4 and has won two straight games. The Rams average 274 passing yards per game, a No. 2 mark in the NFL, and have converted 44.7 percent of their third downs, which ranks No. 5. That profile has helped keep them in the middle of the NFC West race entering Week 9. The Rams rank sixth in passing at 258.9 yards per game, so Los Angeles will keep throwing.

Commanders Retire Riggins No 44

Washington will retire Hall of Fame running back John Riggins No. 44 during a halftime ceremony. Rams coaches Kliff Kingsbury and Brian Johnson, who previously worked with Jayden Daniels in Washington, return to Northwest Stadium. Los Angeles has injury concerns of its own, although the Rams activated Myles Garrett from injured reserve Saturday. He is expected to make his first appearance since the season opener.

The Rams also activated running back Ronnie Rivers from injured reserve and placed cornerback Jaylen Watson on IR. Watson will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. Terry McLaurin is already out for the season, leaving Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams as the only available receivers on Washington roster who have caught a pass for the team this season.

Burks missed all three practices this week, while Brown was limited Thursday before missing Friday session with a calf injury. Washington is activating Newton from injured reserve after he practiced fully throughout the week. Newton has been sidelined since suffering a torn pectoral muscle during training camp. His return comes after the Commanders lost both Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw to season-ending injuries.

Stafford Turnovers Could Define Matchup

McDuffie missed every practice this week, while Curl returned to limited participation Friday. Los Angeles could be without multiple defensive backs Sunday, although final decisions will come with the inactive lists. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown for 2,146 yards and 15 touchdowns, but also eight interceptions. That is the one number that could keep the Commanders in this game.

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Washington allows 243.0 passing yards per game, which suits a quarterback with that production. Stafford job is to keep the eight interceptions from growing. Watch the first quarter, because one early turnover would hand Washington the short field its offense needs to stay close. Rams Puka Nacua has 56 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns, and Washington has just four interceptions this season.

That gives Stafford a safer route to his top receiver over the middle than most defenses allow. Nacua averages 10.1 yards per catch, so his role is volume. Count his receptions on first and second down, because those keep Los Angeles out of third and long. Washington allows 99.1 rushing yards per game, and Kyren Williams will test that number with 548 yards on 112 carries, 4.9 per attempt, and six touchdowns.

The Commanders also give up 26.0 points per game, 26th in the NFL, so scoring chances should come. Williams matters most near the goal line, where six touchdowns give Los Angeles a dependable finisher. A few early carries that gain five yards would let the Rams lean on play-action later. Watch his work inside the 10.

Daniels Faces Rams Interception Threat

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has 976 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He meets a Rams defense that allows 191.9 passing yards per game, fourth in the NFL. Los Angeles has seven interceptions, so avoiding turnovers matters more than usual here. Washington averages 200.6 passing yards and 126.6 rushing yards per game, so the offense can lean on either one.

The zero beside Daniels interceptions is the number to track against a Rams secondary that gets its hands on a lot of passes. Washington defense recorded five sacks against Philadelphia last week and now faces Stafford and a Rams offense featuring multiple threats. The Commanders will need to pressure Stafford to keep the eight interceptions from growing and give Daniels short fields.