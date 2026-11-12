Washington Commanders Face New York Giants in Week 10 Rematch on Thursday Night Football

The Washington Commanders face the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football in a Week 10 NFC East rematch after their 27-27 tie in October. Here is how to watch, stream, and listen.

The Washington Commanders host the New York Giants this Thursday night for a pivotal Week 10 NFL matchup. The game marks a second meeting between these NFC East rivals shortly after their previous encounter ended in a tie. Washington looks to close the gap in the division standings during this crucial stretch of the season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. National coverage airs on Prime Video as part of the Thursday Night Football slate. The broadcast features the main game feed along with Prime Vision Next Gen Stats and a dedicated Spanish-language presentation.

Also read Giants vs. Commanders Week 10: Time, Channel and What to Watch

Fans in the Washington D.C. market can watch the game on FOX 5 DC. Viewers in the New York area can tune into FOX 5 NY. This local coverage ensures that regional audiences have clear access to the matchup. NFL+ subscribers can also watch live on supported mobile devices.

Washington enters this contest with a 2-5-1 record after a recent loss. The team sits three games behind the Giants in the NFC East standings. A victory here would pull Washington within two games of their division rival. New York currently holds a 5-2-1 record and seeks to maintain its division lead.

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The Commanders will feature a new starting center after Lucas Patrick suffered a concussion. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Nick Allegretti will take over the position. Patrick entered the concussion protocol during Sunday's loss to the Rams. Rookie Matt Gulbin finished that game at center before Allegretti's promotion.

Jayden Daniels continues to anchor the Washington offense as the starting quarterback. He has thrown only one interception in six games this season. Daniels has accumulated 1,250 passing yards and seven touchdowns through the air. He has also added 252 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Washington faces a tough defensive challenge from the New York Giants. The Giants allow just 177.8 passing yards per game, ranking third in the NFL. This pressure will test Daniels patience and decision-making skills. The team may need to rely on his mobility to move the chains.

The Washington backfield utilizes a committee approach to running the ball. Rachaad White leads the group in receiving with eighteen catches. He has scored two touchdowns from the wide receiver position. White also has 228 rushing yards on 54 carries for one touchdown.

Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy has started the first four games of the season. He has thrown for 622 yards with a single touchdown pass. McCarthy has been sacked nine times, highlighting offensive line issues. Washington ranks third in the NFL with 37 quarterback hurries.

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Malik Nabers leads the Giants receiving corps with 648 yards this season. He recorded 11 catches for 121 yards in the previous meeting with Washington. The Commanders allow 240 passing yards per game, ranking third-fewest. This disparity suggests Nabers will have significant opportunities.

Washington has won its last two road games against the Giants historically. The team holds a 32-57-3 record all-time in New York. This matchup marks the sixth Thursday Night Football meeting between the clubs. Washington has gone 2-3 in the previous five Thursday night games.

The Commanders missed tight end Colson Yankoff for practice all week. He is out Thursday with a knee injury and will not play. New York has one questionable player in linebacker Malik Harrison. The final inactive lists will be released about ninety minutes before kickoff.

Pre-game coverage begins two hours before kickoff for dedicated fans. The Commanders app provides access to the official pre-game show. NFL+ subscribers can listen to live game audio on their devices. Team radio broadcasts include both the traditional feed and team-specific commentary.