The Washington Commanders visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, with Josh Johnson starting again for Arizona and Washington without cornerback Amik Robertson. Here is the full viewing and listening guide.

The Washington Commanders head west Sunday to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12, their first meeting since a 42-14 Washington win in 2024. Kickoff is set for Sunday afternoon.

Washington Faces Arizona Cardinals With Momentum

Washington enters at 4-5-1 after a 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, its second straight victory. Arizona is 3-8 and has lost three straight. Washington has won two straight heading into Sunday, while Arizona has dropped three in a row. The Commanders will try to keep that momentum going against a Cardinals team starting its second consecutive game with Josh Johnson at quarterback.

Also read Injury Report: Cardinals Could Be Down 6 Key Players vs Commanders

Former Washington quarterback Josh Johnson will start for the Cardinals for the second straight week after rookie Carson Beck was ruled out with a back injury. Beck will miss his second straight game with back spasms. Johnson started against Kansas City last week and completed 18 of 31 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. Jon Gaines will miss his sixth straight game, while Zach Carter remains on injured reserve and will not be activated for Sunday's matchup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Long missed Friday's practice, while Sharar and Simon were limited. Their availability will be determined before kickoff. Washington will also be without cornerback Amik Robertson, who is set to miss his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. Robertson did not practice this week and will miss his second consecutive game after injuring his ankle during practice before the Bengals matchup.

Washington used Rasul Douglas, Trey Amos, Fabian Moreau, and Mike Sainristil in the secondary against Cincinnati. With Robertson out again, the group will have to account for Arizona tight end Trey McBride, who ranks among the NFL's leading receivers. Commanders running back Rachaad White played a season-low 15 offensive snaps and did not carry the ball against Cincinnati as Jacory Croskey-Merritt returned from injured reserve.

White has 65 carries for 275 yards and one touchdown, plus 19 catches on 23 targets for two more scores. Croskey-Merritt and Austin Ekeler took 20 of Washington's 26 rushing attempts Monday, and White averages 4.2 yards per carry this season. Arizona allowed 34 points at Kansas City, so the passing game may be where White earns his touches.

Jayden Daniels Commands Late Game Drives

Quarterback Jayden Daniels led three field-goal drives of 13, 11 and five plays in the fourth quarter against Cincinnati, the last set up by throws of 22 and 42 yards to Antonio Williams. He has 1,788 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in eight games, plus 335 rushing yards.

That late-game control gives Washington a way to turn a modest offense into points, and it keeps the Commanders in games that stay close into the fourth quarter on the road. Washington has won 10 of its 13 meetings against Arizona since the NFL's 2002 divisional realignment. Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has 87 receptions this season and needs seven more to break the NFL record for tight-end catches through the first 12 games.

Fourteen targets and nine catches for just 54 yards at Kansas City showed the problem McBride has all season: plenty of volume, little distance. McBride has 87 catches on 113 targets for 689 yards and five touchdowns. Arizona scores 17.4 points per game, has lost three straight and will be without Carson Beck, who is out with a back injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Washington allows 24.3 points per game, and McBride's gains have stayed short, so the Cardinals need his volume to become longer plays. Arizona allows 29.4 points per game. FOX will carry Sunday's game in select television markets, including Washington, D.C. , and Phoenix.

Fans outside those markets should check their local FOX listings to confirm whether the game will be televised in their area. In the Washington market, the game will air on FOX 5 DC (WTTG). Viewers in the Phoenix area can watch on FOX 10 (KSAZ). NFL+ subscribers in the United States can watch the game live on supported phones and tablets through the NFL app.

Where To Watch Washington Commanders Game

NFL+ subscribers also have access to live game audio across supported devices. For viewers outside the regional FOX coverage area, NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV provides access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, subject to applicable restrictions. International viewers can watch through NFL Game Pass International on DAZN in supported countries, depending on local broadcasting agreements. The team's official pregame show begins two hours before kickoff and is available through the Commanders app.

Brandon Aiyuk will not make his Washington debut Sunday. Dan Quinn confirmed Friday that the recently signed receiver will not be elevated from the practice squad after completing his first two practices with the Commanders. Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL's most scrutinized teams.

A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East.