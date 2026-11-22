How to watch Commanders vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football: ESPN TV, 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, ManningCast, streaming, radio, and injury updates.

Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters ConnectESPN nationally; FOX 5 DC in Washington and WLWT-TV in CincinnatiThe Commanders won the last meeting, 38-33, on Monday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2024 season. This is the first time Washington has hosted Cincinnati on Monday Night Football. Fans in the Washington television market can watch on FOX 5 DC , while viewers in Cincinnati can find the game on WLWT-TV .

Also read Bengals Placing Defensive Talent on Injured Reserve Ahead of Commanders Game

ESPN2 will carry the alternate Monday Night Football broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning, commonly known as the ManningCast. A Spanish-language broadcast will also be available on ESPN Deportes.subscription or participating television provider login. Live TV streaming services that carry ESPN can also provide access through eligible plans. NFL+ subscribers in the United States can watch the game live on supported phones and tablets through the NFL app.

NFL Sunday Ticket does not include Monday Night Football. That subscription covers out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. For viewers outside the United States, NFL Game Pass International on DAZN carries NFL games in supported countries, subject to local broadcast restrictions. The team's official pregame show begins two hours before kickoff and can be heard through the Commanders app.

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NFL+ subscribers also have access to live game audio across supported devices. Patrick practiced fully throughout the week after clearing concussion protocol, and Dan Quinn confirmed that he plans to start against Cincinnati. Croskey-Merritt also practiced fully throughout the week, although he remains on injured reserve and will need to be activated before playing Monday night. White missed Saturday's practice with a heel injury, while Robertson was a late addition to the injury report after injuring his ankle Friday.

Both remain questionable. Risner missed all three practices this week, while Fairchild returned to full participation Saturday. Cincinnati placed Burks on injured reserve Saturday, ruling him out for Monday night. Bozeman, Parker, Davis, and Iosivas remain on injured reserve and would need to be activated before they could play.

The complete list of Cincinnati injuries and practice participation is available in theThe Commanders are looking for their first back-to-back wins of the season. They'll have to do it against a Cincinnati team that has won five straight and brings Joe Burrow and one of the NFL's highest-scoring offenses to Northwest Stadium.

Washington's defense has already had its share ofPhilip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com