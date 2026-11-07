How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Syracuse, TV, Betting

The Clemson Tigers will face off against Syracuse for the first time since the 2025 upset this week. Here's everything you need to know entering the contest.

Clemson will hit the road for the second consecutive weekend to face off against Syracuse, which beat the Tigers in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectHead coach Dabo Swinney and his program are fresh off one of their most complete wins of the season against“He’s certainly benefiting,” Swinney said on Tuesday.

“And he’s playing his best football right now because he’s played through some growing pains, and he’s gotten better every week. He cares, he works at it, he studies it. He played a really good game. ” “He’s doing a better job of taking care of the ball.

Also read Notable Clemson Wideout Questionable to Play vs. Syracuse

He’s made some beautiful throws… and then he’s finally kind of got going with his legs. He’s made some good plays on designed runs, but he’s also made some really good plays on some off-schedule type things. ”entering their Week 10 contest. Key players missing this week include: starting slot receiver Tyler Brown, starting running back Gideon Davidson, starting center Harris Sewell and starting left guard Elyjah Thurmon.

On the other side of things, head coach Fran Brown and the Orange sit at 4-4, but their record doesn’t exactly tell the entire story. , by a combined margin of 11 points. Since then, they’ve gone on a two-game winning streak, with an overtime win againstSyracuse runs a high-powered, pass-heavy offense built on explosive plays, and it has the ceiling to surprise better teams, as last year’s upset showed, even if it lacks the week-to-week consistency.

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Not to mention, they have theHowever, with quarterback Steve Angeli still dealing with lingering problems in the Achilles tendon he tore against Clemson last season, it wouldn’t be surprising if they bring a more balanced offense to the table. Especially with Jackson State transfer Ahmad Miller having just run for over 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Tar Heels in Week 8.

Clemson knows it can’t afford a letdown against a team like the Orange, especially after how last season’s matchup went, and Swinney made it clear the Tigers are focused on building momentum as the season enters its final stretch.

“Two good teams; going to battle on the road. Really proud of our team for coming off a great win this past week on the road, and so for us, we got to stack it up,” he finished.

“We got to put some consistency together and try to have a great November. As we head into November football, I still think our best football is in front of us. ”No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Now, here's everything you need to know for the Week 10 matchup against Syracuse, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game. By kickoff, the temperature should be in the low-60s, but is projected to be in the high-50s throughout the contest.

Clear skies. Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLERClemson holds a 10-3 lead in the all-time series with the Orange. During their most recent meeting in 2025, though, Syracuse stunned the Tigers at home, 34-21.

Angelo Feliberty is a Sports Communication major who got his start with The Tiger newspaper at Clemson University starting as a contributor and working his way up to senior reporter covering multiple sports for the Clemson Tigers. A native of Myrtle Beach, S.C. , Feliberty was a three-year letterman in track at Myrtle Beach High School.