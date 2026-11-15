How to Watch Chiefs vs. Falcons: NFL Week 10 TV, Odds, Preview

Here's everything you need to know to follow along as KC takes on Atlanta in Week 10 on Sunday.

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the third quarter New York Jets at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Following back-to-back losses, the Kansas City Chiefs got back in the win column in Week 9 against the New York Jets in resounding fashion. Now, head coach Andy Reid's team is back on the road to clash with the Atlanta Falcons and attempt to start a winning streak.

Also read How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Wisconsin Football vs. Maryland in Week 11

While Atlanta's 3-6 record would normally put a season on life support, an underwhelming NFC South means this squad is right in the thick of the divisional race. The hosts won't go down without a fight, setting up a potentially intriguing matchup in Week 10's early window. Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Falcons.

Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan locally, Compass Media Networks Nationally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast On the main television broadcast this weekend is the duo of Jim Nantz and former NFL defensive lineman J.J. Watt once again, with Tracy Wolfson on the sideline. It's business as usual for the Chiefs Radio Network, featuring Mitch Holthus , Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on the call.

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For Compass Media, it'll be Mike Conti and Brian Baldinger. Tico Sports' Spanish broadcast picks up where it left off with Oscar Monterroso , Hannah Bassham and Alvaro Alvarez in the booth and on the field. In light of the FAA ground stop earlier this week, the NFL has changed several referee assignments for Week 10.

Today's game in Atlanta, for instance, goes from having Shawn Hochuli as its head official to Alan Eck (Jordan Foote covers the Kansas City Chiefs for Chiefs On SI. Foote is a Baker University alumnus, earning his degree in Mass Media. He has covered Kansas City sports — including the Chiefs and Royals — for over half a decade via digital, radio, video, and podcasting mediums.

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