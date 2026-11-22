Here's everything you need to know to follow along as KC takes on Arizona in Week 11 on Sunday.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After locking down back-to-back wins, the Kansas City Chiefs are playing in front of the home crowd in Week 11 and have a struggling Arizona Cardinals crew coming to town. Under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur, Arizona is looking to generate some momentum down the stretch of what's been a rough season.

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The Cardinals will have to do so without rookie starting quarterback Carson Beck in this one, as With a gauntlet of road games against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on the horizon, Kansas City could use a victory here to pad its record. In the middle of crowded races for both the division and conference, being 8-2 looks much better than 7-3.

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Cardinals. Manning the television broadcast for CBS on Sunday is the duo of Ian Eagle and Ross Tucker , with Evan Washburn working the sidelines. On the Chiefs Radio Network, it'll be the tried-and-true trio of Mitch Holthus , Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on the call.

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Oscar Monterroso, Hannah Bassham and Alvaro Alvarez assume their normal duties for the Spanish broadcast. , Brad Allen and company will officiate Week 11's showdown in Kansas City. Allen was last the head referee for a Chiefs game in Week 8's 28-7 win over the Washington Commanders a season ago. Jordan Foote covers the Kansas City Chiefs for Chiefs On SI.

Foote is a Baker University alumnus, earning his degree in Mass Media. He has covered Kansas City sports — including the Chiefs and Royals — for over half a decade via digital, radio, video, and podcasting mediums. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.