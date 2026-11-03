How to watch Buccaneers-Bears Sunday Night Football matchup on NBC and Peacock

The Bears will battle the Bucs in an NFC matchup on Sunday Night Football. Here's how to watch on NBC and Peacock.

The Bears will battle the Bucs in an NFC matchup on Sunday Night Football. Here's how to watch on NBC and Peacock. Washington rallied past Philadelphia, the NFL’s last unbeaten team fell and major injuries shook up a wild Week 8..

The team is 6-2 on the season and riding a three-game winning streak since quarterback Caleb Williams' return with victories over the Atlanta Falcons,The team defeated the division rival Falcons 16-0 in the Florida rain. The win brought its record to 3-5 and improved its playoff hopes in a division where all four teams currently sit below .500. Will the Bears keep it rolling under the bright lights, or will the Bucs pick up a primetime upset?

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Here's everything to know for the Sunday Night Football contest onWhen is the Buccaneers vs. Bears Sunday Night Football game? Waiting all day! Carrie Underwood's ‘Sunday Night Football' theme returns in 2026Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with"Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Mike Tomlin, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty and Mike Florio get you ready for the game.