How to Watch Blue Jays Series Opener vs Phillies: TV Channel, Radio

The Toronto Blue Jays became quite familiar with the Baltimore Orioles as they played seven times over the last 10 days. After suffering a 13-3 loss on Friday,

became quite familiar with the Baltimore Orioles as they played seven times over the last 10 days. After suffering a 13-3 loss on Friday, the Blue Jays won the next two games by a score of 6-4.

Sunday's victory saw Toronto fall behind 4-0 at the end of the fifth inning. A five-run sixth inning put the Blue Jays back in front, and the bullpen shut it down. Toronto will continue its nine-game homestand as they'll host the The Phillies are coming off a series win at home over the Chicago White Sox. Here is a rundown of Monday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

Corbin's last outing saw him go five innings, allowing six hits, four runs, and two walks. His biggest issue is getting through the third and fourth innings. He holds a 5.73 ERA and has allowed four total home runs. That typically shrinks his outings from four to six innings.

Corbin also struggles at home. Opponents are hitting .325 against him at Rogers Centre. He's not a stranger to the Phillies after spending the majority of his career with the Washington Nationals, but the veteran lefty will have his work cut out for him. Cristopher Sanchez has been one of the best pitchers in the sport this year.

The 29-year-old recently held a 50 2/3 scoreless inning streak that finally ended in his last outing. He's only had one start where he allowed more than two runs. Sanchez features a sinker, slider, and changeup that consistently get hitters to chase out of the zone. It'll be tough sledding for the Blue Jays' offense.

RHP Tommy Nance , RHP Max Scherzer , RHP Dylan Cease , LHP Joe Mantiply RHP Lazaro Estrada , RHP José Berríos , RHP Cody Ponce , OF Anthony Santander , RHP Bowden Francis , RHPZion Trammell graduated from TCU in 2023 with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism. He currently writes for TCU Horned Frogs on SI.

In addition to writing, he is the play-by-play voice for Southlake Carroll baseball and hosts a TCU show on the Bleav Network.





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