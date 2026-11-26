It's just been one game, but Las Vegas has treated Baylor nicely so far. The Bears got a big win on Tuesday night over Alabama, a team that plays with a lot of

, a team that plays with a lot of pace and can score at a high level — but so can Baylor. The Bears' defense stole the show against the Crimson Tide, winning the game 68-63 and holding the high-paced Tide down.led Baylor's team, scoring 19 points, and he hopes to have similar success on Thursday night against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect As a team, Baylor is not good at shooting its free throws. Despite being 5-1, the Bears are only 67.5% from the line, and against Alabama, Baylor was very bad. The Bears made just 58% of their free throws and that number needs to be much higher. Baylor is a fast team that isn't afraid to drive to the rim.

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Playing against Gonzaga, the Bulldogs have always been aggressive on the defensive end of the court, which there could be several fouls called in the game. When Baylor gets to the line, it needs to make its free throws. Justlin Bodo Bodo was 0-3 against Alabama, and that will be something to monitor against Gonzaga when he gets the ball in the post.