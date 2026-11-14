How to Watch Auburn Football vs. Mississippi State, TV, Betting

Auburn football continues in November with hopes of making it back-to-back wins in conference play, traveling to Starkville, Mississippi, to face the Mississipp

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown runs the ball as LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery and defensive tackle Deuce Geralds make a tackle during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectcontinues in November with hopes of making it back-to-back wins in conference play, traveling to Starkville, Mississippi, to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Head coach Alex Golesh is on the horizon of doing something for the Tigers that hasn’t been done in three seasons: become bowl-eligible. Now, he’s looking to do it against an injury-ridden Bulldog squad that has dropped five straight.

Also read Three Mississippi State Bulldogs Auburn Fans Should Keep an Eye On for Saturday Matchup

“Early kick, on the road, in the league. Every challenge you can imagine comes with it,” he said on Monday.

“This is a tough travel. I talked about it at length this morning that the morning game piece is real. This is as early of a start with a legit travel and a bus ride in the morning. ”.

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That was the case for the Tigers against the Arkansas Razorbacks last weekend, with the unit scoring points on all of their drives in the second half to move to 5-4 on the season. It will be a similar script in Starkville for Golesh’s group, playing a Missisippi State team that relied on the production of star quarterback Kamario Taylor for the first five games of the season. He’s now out for the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs are relying on Appalachian State transfer AJ Swann at quarterback, who played all of the last game, a loss to Vanderbilt at home. Even in a loss, Auburn is expecting Missisippi State to throw everything it has at the Tigers.

“Like I said, the thing that makes you nervous, it's not just the speed on the perimeter, which is real,” Golesh said. “They got one of the better backs in the league, and they commit themselves to running the football, using the perimeter stuff as an extension of the run game. And then they create explosives through the year in a big, big way. And so, it'll be a big challenge for us.

”allowing 251.1 yards per contest so far this season. Auburn has a plethora of receivers that can help take advantage of that, which includes Jeremiah Koger, who will return to the team after missing last week’s contest.

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However, if Auburn comes out of Starkville victorious, it will be the first step in a positive direction for Golesh in the long-term, becoming bowl-eligible for the first time since 2023.

“So, we are rock and rolling, excited to go to Starkville, and go get another one under our belt,” he said. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLERr: It’s going to be chilly in Starkville on Saturday, with kickoff being around the 50-degree mark. Expect the high to be in the mid-50s, being one of the coldest games that both Auburn and Mississippi State will play all season. Auburn leads the all-time series against Mississippi State, leading 66-29-2.

The Tigers are 14-8-1 in Starkville when the two compete. The last time these two teams played was in 2023, and Auburn took down the Bulldogs 27-13 inside Jordan-Hare that October. Griffin is a communications major who was the Sports Editor for The Tiger at Clemson University. He led a team of 20+ reporters after working his way up through the ranks as a staff writer, sideline reporter, and assistant sports editor.