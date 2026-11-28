Auburn football looks to close its first regular season under head coach Alex Golesh, traveling across the state to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the annual

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Bryce Deas tackles Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jamarion Miller during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectl looks to close its first regular season under head coach Alex Golesh, traveling across the state to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the annual Iron Bowl game. Golesh’s first experience in the battle for the state comes with important implications for a bowl game, for program history and the College Football Playoff.

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Auburn has the chance to take down two top-6 opponents for the seventh time in program history, but it would be the first time it is done in away environments. It’s also a matchup the program wants to be in the winning column of for the first time in a while. Auburn last beat Alabama in 2019 at home, and since then, the Crimson Tide have won six straight.