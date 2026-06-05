How to Watch Astros Series Opener vs. Athletics: TV Stream, Radio, Injuries

Just when you think that the Houston Astros might be up against it in 2026, you take a look at the American League West Division standings. Despite all the inju

Just when you think that the Houston Astros might be up against it in 2026, you take a look at the American League West Division standings.

Despite all the injuries thathas dealt with and the struggles of the pitching at times, Houston is just 5.5 games off the pace behind the first-place Seattle Mariners. Just three games ahead of the Astros are the Texas Rangers and the Athletics. As bad as things have been, Houston is in a better spot than some thought that it would be, given everything that has happened.

However, they are coming off a series loss at home to the Pittsburgh Pirates and now must at least win a series over one of the teams they're chasing in the standings this weekend at home. Here is a breakdown of Friday night's series opener, including how to watch, the starting pitching matchups and injuries..

The right-hander had a good May with a 3.90 ERA and he won three of his five starts, including his last two over the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers. His numbers have been steady, and he has been pitching to contact with just 24 strikeouts. This will be the ninth start of the season. As for the Athletics, this is Jake Perkins' first start of the season, with a majority of his work out of the bullpen.

His longest outing was 4.2 innings on May 25 against the Mariners. With this being a bullpen game, Houston needs to get to Perkins early and often to get off on a good foot in a series that is bigger than some think at this point in the season. : LHP Bennett Sousa , RHP Lance McCullers Jr. , RHP Hunter Brown .

: LHP Brandon Walter , RHP Hayden Wesneski , RHP Ronel Blanco , RHP Cristian Javier SSScott Roche has covered both college and professional sports for nearly three decades for various outlets. Scott has covered the MLB, NHL, and college sports and he is someone always looking for a good rumor, no matter which sport it is.





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