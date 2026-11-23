Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats are riding high after Wednesday's beatdown of No. 4 UConn at the McKale Center, taking that momentum into a trip out west t

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd hypes up players before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectare riding high after Wednesday's beatdown of No. 4 UConn at the McKale Center, taking that momentum into a trip out west to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational. This will be Arizona's ninth appearance in the Maui Invitational, tied with North Carolina for the most all time.

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Arizona has won the event three times, in 2000, 2014, and 2022, and last appeared in 2025 - beating Davidson before dropping the next two against Oklahoma and, in overtime, to West Virginia. Arizona will play three games in Maui on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, opening up the event against former Mountain West and current Pac-12 opponent Colorado State. Colorado State basketball player Josh Pascarelli during a game against North Dakota State at Moby Arena on Nov. 18, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Arizona opens up the Maui Invitational against Colorado State, a member of the new-look Pac-12. The Rams are led by second-year head coach Ali Farokhmanesh, who is best known for hitting an iconic shot for No. 9 Northern Iowa in an upset win over No. 1 Kansas in the 2010 NCAA Tournament.

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Colorado State is 4-1 on the year, having played all five games at home - including wins over Montana State, Idaho, Portland State, and North Dakota State and an ugly 73-58 loss to Loyola Chicago. The Rams return four starters from last season in Carey Booth, Josh Pascarelli, Jase Butler, and Kyle Jorgensen, who are all averaging in double figures.

The problem is the lack of help outside the top four, with Colorado State's 75.6 points per game ranking just 231st in the country. Nov 2, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Bruce Branch III brings the ball up the court against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Delta Center.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Maui Invitational is no longer a loaded MTE like it has been in the past, in part because teams have opted to pursue shorter, two-game events or abandon MTEs altogether, and in part because of the rise of the Player's Era Festival, which had 24 teams involved this year, all hoping to capture a championship and the $1M NIL reward. However, this year's field isn't a disaster by any means, with five of the eight teams inside the top 55 at KenPom currently and only one - Colorado State at 101 - outside the top 100.

Arizona is in the easier bracket, with a second-round matchup coming against either the Providence Friars or the VCU Rams . Meanwhile, the other side features two top 30 teams in the Big 12 foe BYU and Ole Miss , as well as Clemson and former Pac-12 rival Washington .

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Arizona is favored to win this event and will get a nice trio of games to build on heading into December and eventually the start of the Big 12 regular season. Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Arizona as they open up the Maui Invitational on Monday night against Colorado State:Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona.

A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021.

Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle.

Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.