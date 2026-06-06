How to watch Andreeva vs. Chwalińska in 2026 French Open women’s final for free

A first-time Grand Slam champ will be crowned today, no matter the result.

No matter the result, the French Open will have a new first-time champion in the women’s draw by the end of the day. At 19, Andreeva is the youngest woman to reach a Grand Slam final since Coco Gauff reached the finals of Roland Garros at 18 years old in 2022.

Prior to her qualifying for today’s final, her best result at a Grand Slam was reaching the quaterfinals of the 2025 Wimbledon tournament. Chwalińska has the chance to become just the second qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam . This year marked her first time qualifying for the French Open, and she punched her ticket to the final with a win over Diana Shnaider, who upset No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka earlier this week.

Following today’s match, the French Open will officially end tomorrow with the men’s final where Flavio Cobolli and Alexander Zverev will play for the title. The Sabalenka vs. Osaka fourth-round matchup at the French Open is scheduled to start at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET. How to watch French Open women’s final for freeis our top pick for watching sports live for free — the five-day free trial of its MySports genre packs includes TNT, where the French Open is airing.

When the trial is over, you’ll pay just $49.99/month for your first two months and gain access to 20+ live sports or channels.. Priced at $4.99, you’ll get 24 hours of access to all Sling TV Orange has to offer, including TNT. Sling also offers weekend and week-long passes for its Orange plan, which offer between three and seven days of access.

, and information on how to watch your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and movies on every streaming service. Not only does Angela test and compare the streaming services she writes about to ensure readers are getting the best prices, but she’s also a superfan specializing in the intersection of shopping, tech, sports, and pop culture. When she’s not writing about TV, movies, and sports, she’s also keeping up on theand testing headphones.

Prior to joining Decider and The New York Post in 2023, she wrote about streaming and consumer tech at Insider Reviews.





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