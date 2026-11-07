How to Watch AEW Full Gear 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream

On the heels of his successful title defense inside of Clockwork Carnage at AEW WrestleDream, Will Ospreay will face another tough challenger in Kyle Fletcher a

The history of these former United Empire stablemates is a classic tale of brotherhood, mentorship and betrayal, and the next chapter of their story will be written when All Elite Wrestling takes over theKyle Fletcher truly believes that he's better than the Aerial Assassin, but the only victory he holds over Ospreay in his career came atIf history repeats itself this year, the Protostar will leave the Valley of the Sun with the AEW Men's World Title around his waist.

The AEW Women's World Championship will also be on the line as Mercedes Moné defends against The Death Riders' Marina Shafir. The Problem is fighting for more than just her first championship in All Elite Wrestling, as The CEO has shown her opponent very little respect in recent weeks.will be absolutely loaded with chaos and carnage.

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The Death Riders and The Conglomeration are joining forces to battle The Cut in Anarchy in the Arena, and the fate of the AEW World Trios Championship will be decided inside Texas Death. The Young Bucks and Brawling Birds will be putting their respective tag team championships up for grabs as well.

Here's everything we know about this year's edition ofWill Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Men's World ChampionshipMatt Jackson & Nick Jackson Mark Davis & Jake Doyle for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor vs. Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Texas Death Match: "Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King & Bandido vs. Swerve Strickland, Austin Creed & Kofi for the AEW World Trios Championship Anarchy in the Arena: Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, Gabe Kidd, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Jay White, Ace Austin, Austin Gunn, Clark Connors, Colten Gunn, David Finlay & Juice RobinsonRick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI.

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He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network.

With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves.

Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com