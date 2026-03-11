How to Watch 2026 Midterm Election Coverage Online

Live coverage of the 2026 midterm elections will air on major news networks and local stations as voters head to the polls to decide all House seats, 35 Senate seats, and 36 governorships.

Election Day for the 2026 midterms has arrived, with the entire House of Representatives up for reelection along with 35 Senate seats and the governorship in 36 states.

Networks Cover Midterm Election Day

The first polls close at 6 p.m. ET in parts of Indiana and Kentucky, and results will begin to come in from key races, including two of the biggest battleground Senate contests in Michigan and one other state. National news networks FOX News, CNN, MS Now and Newsmax TV will all carry election coverage throughout the day and into the evening of Nov. 3, and continue as results trickle in.

Also read Arizona 2026 Midterm Elections: How to watch live FOX 10 coverage

These networks are expected to focus on key races as they are called, with special attention to battleground states. Viewers can also watch election coverage and results on local ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC networks, such as ABC 7, CBS 2, FOX 5 and NBC 4 in New York. The major broadcast networks will simulcast select coverage for their associated TV networks, and dedicated midterm specials will air across major news networks, including NBC's 13-hour special.

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That NBC special Election Day coverage officially kicks off at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET and wraps up Nov. 4 at 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET. Where to stream midterm Election Day news coverage online: Election Day coverage on NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox is available to stream live on any streaming service that carries those networks.

Watch Midterms Free With Streaming Trial

For cord-cutters who want to watch election results for free, a live TV streaming service may offer a free trial. For example, one service offers a free trial for its streaming service, meaning new subscribers can tune in to Election Day coverage at no cost. A MyNews genre pack is the perfect plan to try for Election Day as it includes all of the news networks listed above, in addition to local news channels and more.

After a five-day free trial, you will save $5 per month on your first two months. Already a DIRECTV subscriber with a DIRECTV device such as Gemini? You will be able to stream Election HQ on DIRECTV, a live platform with real-time results from the Associated Press and coverage from FOX News, CNN, MS Now and Newsmax TV all on one screen.

Learn more about each plan option, including how to build your own channel lineup starting at just $20.99 per month. People cast their ballots on the first day of early voting for the US midterm elections in New York on Oct. 24, 2026. As the road to 2028 begins, the entire House of Representatives is up for reelection in addition to 35 Senate seats and the governorship in 36 states.

The earliest polls close at 6 p.m. ET in parts of Indiana and Kentucky. Results from two of the biggest battleground Senate races, in Michigan and another state, will be closely watched. National news networks FOX News, CNN, MS Now and Newsmax TV will all have national election coverage all day into the evening of Nov. 3 and beyond, as results trickle in.

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Streaming Services Offer Election Results

These networks will likely focus on key races as they are being called, with special attention to the races in battleground states. You will also be able to watch election coverage and results on your local ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC networks, for example ABC 7, CBS 2, FOX 5 and NBC 4 in New York.

If you have cut the cable cord but want to watch election coverage and results as they roll in, you will need a streaming service. A MyNews genre pack is the perfect plan to try for Election Day as it includes all of the news networks listed above, in addition to local news channels and more. After a five-day free trial, you will save $5 per month on your first two months.

Already a DIRECTV subscriber with a DIRECTV device such as Gemini? You will be able to stream Election HQ on DIRECTV, a live platform with real-time results from the Associated Press and coverage from FOX News, CNN, MS Now and Newsmax TV all on one screen. Cord-cutter-friendly deals and information on how to watch your favorite sports teams, TV shows and movies on every streaming service are available.

Not only does Angela test and compare the streaming services she writes about to ensure readers are getting the best prices, but she is also a superfan specializing in the intersection of shopping, tech, sports and pop culture. When she is not writing about or watching TV, movies and sports, she is also keeping up on the underrated perfume dupes at Bath & Body Works and testing headphones.

Prior to joining Decider and The New York Post in 2023, she wrote about streaming and consumer tech at Insider Reviews. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you click or buy through our links. Featured pricing is subject to change.