This guide explains when and how to use iPad recovery mode to resolve critical software problems such as failed updates, boot loops, or unresponsive devices. It provides step-by-step instructions for entering recovery mode on both home button and home button-less iPads, enabling users to update or restore their tablets via a connected computer.

Many iPad problems can be fixed with a simple restart, but sometimes that's not enough. Severe issues with the tablet's software can make it completely inoperable, and in these cases, putting the iPad in recovery mode might be your only option.

Recovery mode also lets you connect your iPad to your computer to update it, or in the worst-case scenario, restore it to its factory default settings. It's best to save recovery mode for when nothing else works, but when it's needed, it can mean the difference between a bricked iPad and one that works just like new. There are a few situations when you might want to use recovery mode.

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Major software updates can sometimes fail, leaving you with a partially installed update that keeps your iPad from turning on. Your iPad might reboot itself continuously, or you might too many times and get locked out. Your computer might also stop recognizing your iPad, or your iPad might show a screen prompting you to connect it to a computer.

To put your iPad in recovery mode, first connect it to your computer with a USB cable, and open Finder on Mac or the Apple Devices app on PC. From here, the process differs based on whether your iPad has a home button or not. If it does, hold the home and the power button down at the same time. Eventually, your iPad screen will go black and then show the Apple logo.

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Finally, it will show the recovery mode icon: an image of a USB cable connecting to a computer. Now release the buttons. , don't have a home button, so you need to use the power and volume buttons instead.

First press and release the volume up button and then the volume down button. Next, press and hold the power button, and keep holding it through the Apple logo until the recovery mode icon appears.

Then let go. At this point, you can use the Finder or Apple Devices on your computer to find your iPad. If the process worked, you should see a pop-up explaining that the iPad needs to be restored or updated. It's best to start with the update option, which will allow your computer to reinstall iPadOS without affecting anything else stored on your device.

If this option is successful, you'll be able to use your iPad again without losing any data. If it doesn't work, though, you'll have to put it back in recovery mode and choose the restore option. This will restore the iPad to its factory settings, completely erasing your data in the process. ), but it's a far more disruptive process that should only be used as a last resort.

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If your iPad still isn't working after trying both options or you can't get it to enter recovery mode, it may be time to get it professionally repaired or