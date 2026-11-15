How to Turn Off Auto Brightness on LG and Samsung OLED TVs

Eliminate distracting screen flickering on LG and Samsung OLED TVs by disabling automatic brightness sensors and motion smoothing. Follow this step-by-step guide for perfect cinematic settings.

Watching a movie on a high-end OLED display should be an immersive experience, yet many viewers find themselves distracted by sudden shifts in screen brightness. For over a decade, major manufacturers have utilized ambient light sensor s to dynamically adjust backlight levels based on room lighting conditions. While this technology aims to optimize visibility, it often interferes with the uncompromising picture quality that OLED panels are designed to deliver, particularly during nighttime viewing sessions.

The Problem With Automatic Brightness

LG and Samsung OLED TVs rely on aggressive algorithms to handle ambient light fluctuations, which can become painful to watch in dark environments. When an ambient light sensor detects even a small amount of window light or ambient glow, it may boost the screen brightness unnecessarily. This is beneficial in the middle of the afternoon when sunlight is present, but it becomes a significant nuisance at midnight. An ultra-bright OLED screen reacting to minor light changes can cause eye strain and disrupt the cinematic experience, making it difficult to enjoy films in their intended dark-room settings.

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The issue extends beyond standard video content, as manufacturers now leverage these sensors for HDR formats like Dolby Vision 2. The real-time adjustments can override the creator's original intent, leading to inconsistent brightness levels that distract from the narrative. For enthusiasts seeking the perfect visual fidelity, disabling these automatic features is the recommended first step toward achieving a stable and accurate picture.

Disabling Sensors on LG Displays

On LG OLED models, the automatic brightness feature is housed within the energy-saving settings. To turn off the ambient light sensor, grab your LG remote and navigate to Settings, then select All Settings. From there, move to the General section and choose Energy Saving. Inside this menu, you will find the option to disable the sensor, which should be set to Off. This action prevents the TV from reacting to changes in room lighting, allowing for a consistent brightness level throughout your viewing session.

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Turning Off Optimization on Samsung TVs

Samsung OLED TVs use a feature called Brightness Optimization, which operates on a similar principle to LG's auto-brightness system. To disable this, go to Settings and select All Settings. Navigate to General & Privacy, then choose Power and Energy Saving. Locate the toggle for Brightness Optimization and set it to Off. This step is crucial for Samsung users who want to prevent the screen from brightening in response to ambient light fluctuations.

Additionally, Samsung TVs include two other features that can cause unwanted brightness changes: Contrast Enhancer and Motion Brightness. To disable Contrast Enhancer, go to Settings, then All Settings, followed by Picture and Expert Settings. Set Contrast Enhancer to Off. To disable Motion Brightness, return to Settings, then All Settings, General, and Power and Energy Saving. Select Motion Lighting and set it to Off. These adjustments ensure that neither room lighting nor on-screen motion triggers automatic brightness adjustments.

Selecting the Best Picture Presets

Once the automatic sensors are disabled, users can create custom picture presets tailored to their specific viewing habits. For watching movies and shows in a dark room, the built-in Cinema and Movie presets are generally the best options. These cinematic presets are designed to deliver the visual presentation intended by creators, often disabling motion processing to avoid the soap-opera effect. This is particularly important when watching 4K UHD Blu-ray discs or films directed by filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, where visual fidelity is paramount.

For daytime viewing, the Standard preset offers a better balance of brightness, colors, contrast, and motion processing. Although the soap-opera effect may still be present, most LG and Samsung picture settings allow users to disable motion smoothing manually. This provides flexibility for different content types, ensuring that the TV performs optimally whether it is being used for evening cinema or morning news broadcasts.

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Optimizing Settings for Gaming

For gamers, console and display fine-tuning requires a different approach. It is best to leave input switching and processing to the gaming hardware itself to minimize latency. Ensure that the appropriate setting is enabled on both the TV and the gaming console, as manufacturers use different names for this feature. LG refers to it as SIMPLINK, while Samsung calls it Anynet+. Activating this mode on both devices ensures the best gaming performance without interference from TV-side processing.

If you are unsure about the changes made to your picture settings, you can always reset the TV to its factory defaults using the Reset to Defaults button. This feature allows users to experiment with different configurations without the risk of permanently altering their viewing experience. By mastering these settings, LG and Samsung OLED owners can fully unlock the potential of their displays, enjoying crisp, stable, and accurate images for every type of content.