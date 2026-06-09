How to Turn Meetings from a Drain into a Competitive Advantage

Paul English, cofounder of Kayak, explains why bad meetings cost billions and shares strategies used by top companies to run effective meetings that boost productivity and morale.

Meetings are often cited as the biggest drain on time, energy, and morale in the workplace, yet most managers are never actually taught how to run them well.

Paul English, cofounder of Kayak and author of The Meeting Book, argues that organizations underestimate just how costly bad meetings can be. He says meeting culture is one of the most overlooked drivers of productivity, morale, and organizational effectiveness. Drawing on lessons from companies like Amazon, LinkedIn, Airbnb, and Shopify, as well as his own experience building high-performing teams, he explains how leaders can run meetings that create clarity, energy, and better decisions instead of frustration and fatigue.

In a recent conversation, English highlighted stunning statistics: people spend about 30 percent of their work time in meetings, and surveys indicate that around half of those meetings are considered a waste of time. Doing the math, that amounts to roughly six hours of bad meetings per week per employee, costing U.S. companies an estimated $870 billion annually-about 6 percent of the GDP. But the financial hit is only part of the problem.

Bad meetings also demoralize people, sapping their enthusiasm and creativity. English recounted a reporter who told him that whenever a meeting invitation offers free pizza, he groans because the bribe signals the meeting will be horrible. This sentiment is widespread, reflecting a deep frustration with how meetings are conducted. The core issue, English believes, is that most people are unprepared to run meetings.

When he started as a young manager decades ago, he received no training on how to lead a productive gathering. This lack of seriousness is crazy, he argues, given how much time is invested. To turn meetings into a competitive advantage, English recommends several practical strategies. One key tactic is to color-code your calendar to analyze who initiates meetings.

For 20 years, English has reviewed his calendar two weeks in advance with his assistant, looking at the percentage of meetings he initiated versus those he attended as a favor. This helps him reclaim agency over his time. Another approach is borrowed from Amazon's famous six-page memo format, which forces participants to read and think before discussing, shifting focus from presentations to deep deliberation.

Companies like Shopify have also experimented with no-meeting days or strict agendas to ensure every gathering has a clear purpose. English emphasizes that the worst part of bad meetings is not just the wasted salaries but the demoralization they cause. He has seen organizations where a timer shows dollars flying by, but even that doesn't capture the full cost. To create better meetings, leaders must treat them with the same seriousness as product development or financial planning.

Simple rules-like having a clear agenda, a designated facilitator, and a decision-focused outcome-can transform meetings from a source of frustration into a tool for high performance. The key is to value everyone's time and continuously audit the meeting culture to eliminate waste. Ultimately, English argues that great meetings can be a competitive advantage, fostering clarity, energy, and better decisions. By implementing these lessons from top companies, any organization can reduce the drain and turn meetings into a driver of success





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