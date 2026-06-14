How to Troubleshoot a Frozen or Unresponsive Apple Watch

Learn step-by-step methods to fix a frozen Apple Watch, including standard restarts, force restarts, software updates, and re-pairing with your iPhone. If problems persist, seek professional service.

When encountering issues with an Apple Watch, a standard restart can often resolve minor glitches. The typical procedure involves holding down the side button, tapping the power icon in the upper-right corner, and sliding the Power Off handle to the right.

Alternatively, the power-off option can be accessed through the Settings menu by navigating to General and selecting Shut Down. After the device shuts down, it can be turned back on after a few seconds by long-pressing the side button. This method is useful for addressing problems such as a malfunctioning app, a minor software bug from a recent update, or when the watch is extremely low on battery.

If a standard restart does not work, a force restart is another effective solution. Unlike a regular restart, a force restart does not require a working screen and is quick to perform. To force restart the device, press and hold both the Digital Crown and the button below it. Continue holding until the Apple logo appears, which typically takes around 10 seconds.

The Apple Watch should then boot up and function normally. In cases where the Apple Watch continues to freeze or becomes stuck on the Apple logo, further troubleshooting steps are available. One option is to check for a software update. Open the Watch app on the paired iPhone, navigate to My Watch, select General, and look for any available updates in the Software Update section.

Another potential fix is to unpair the Apple Watch from the iPhone and then re-pair it. This process resets the watch but allows data restoration. To unpair, open the Watch app, find the Apple Watch to unpair, tap Unpair Apple Watch, and confirm by pressing Unpair in the top-right corner. Afterward, return to the Apple Watch app, select Start Pairing, and choose Restore from Backup to return the watch to its previous state.

If these steps fail to resolve the issue, it may be necessary to have the device inspected at an authorized service center





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