With Thanksgiving approaching, families are looking for ways to enjoy their holiday meals without overspending. As grocery prices continue to put pressure on household budgets, shoppers are finding creative ways to stretch their dollars while keeping holiday traditions alive.

With Thanksgiving approaching, families are looking for ways to enjoy their holiday meals without overspending. As grocery prices continue to put pressure on household budgets, shoppers are finding creative ways to stretch their dollars while keeping holiday traditions alive.

For some shoppers leaving Kroger, that means sharing the responsibility of preparing the meal rather than having one household cover all the costs.

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“One person bring the turkey, one person bringing the ham, instead of doing separate meals,” shopper Jamee said. “It’s kinda cheaper and more affordable for everyone to come together and have one big dinner instead of separate dinner. ” Another shopper, Shantel, said even a small grocery trip can quickly become expensive.

“Just getting a couple of items, I came to spend, like almost $200, and I probably didn’t even have no more than 30 items,” she said. Why are grocery prices so high? Barbara Stewart, chair and professor of Human Development and Consumer Sciences at the University of Houston, says grocery prices have increased over time.

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According to Stewart, some sources estimate food prices are 30% to 35% higher than they were about a decade ago. 23-year-old Houston man ‘doing something a little bit bigger than myself’ with turkey giveaway While the overall increase this year is more modest, consumers are still feeling the difference. Transportation expenses, fuel prices, tariffs, production and packaging costs can all contribute to higher grocery bills. 8 ways to save on your Thanksgiving meal Jennifer DaSilva, a nutrition educator and chef with the Houston Food Bank, shared several practical ways families can save money without giving up a holiday meal. 1.

Consider alternatives to a whole turkey. Instead of purchasing an entire turkey, consider turkey breasts, thighs or legs. DaSilva also suggests chicken or ham as alternative protein options. 2. Buy frozen vegetables.

Frozen vegetables are available year-round, have nutritional value comparable to fresh vegetables and can be purchased ahead of time. 3. Shop for ingredients you can use in multiple dishes. Items like onions, celery, potatoes and carrots can be incorporated into several recipes, helping families get more use out of each purchase. 4. Organize a potluck-style dinner.

If you’re hosting family and friends, plan the menu ahead of time and assign guests specific dishes to bring. Sharing the responsibility helps spread the cost across multiple households. 5. Consider less expensive dessert options. Instead of spending more on specialty desserts, DaSilva suggests serving fruit with whipped cream or vanilla Greek yogurt as an alternative to pumpkin pie. 6.

Choose grocery store brands. Look for store-brand options when purchasing staples like rice and potatoes. These alternatives can help reduce the cost of your grocery basket. 7. Take advantage of digital coupons and sales.

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Check grocery store websites for digital coupons and look for sale items before heading to the store. Shopping at multiple stores may also help shoppers find better prices. 8. Make a grocery list and stick to it. Planning your menu, identifying the ingredients you need and shopping with a list can help prevent impulse purchases.

DaSilva also recommends eating before going grocery shopping to avoid buying things you don’t need. Should you wait until the last minute to shop? Some shoppers may be tempted to delay their Thanksgiving shopping in hopes of finding better deals closer to the holiday.

However, DaSilva recommends shopping ahead of time rather than waiting until the last minute. Cypress-Fairbanks ISD bus driver attacked by parent during after-school drop-off She says shoppers who wait risk finding that certain items have sold out. Shopping earlier can also give families more time to plan their meals, compare prices and find the ingredients they need. Stewart recommends choosing a shopping time that’s convenient for your schedule, noting that grocery stores are working to keep prices competitive.

Need help putting food on the table? Families who need additional food assistance can visit the Houston Food Bank’s website at HoustonFoodBank.org. The organization’s Find Food map allows users to enter their ZIP code and locate nearby food pantries that provide assistance. The Houston Food Bank encourages families to call ahead to confirm pantry hours and availability.

And as families prepare for Thanksgiving, experts say the goal is to plan ahead, make thoughtful choices and enjoy time with loved ones without putting unnecessary pressure on the household budget.