How to Train Your Dragon: Live-Action Remake Expands Mythology and Offers New Insights

The upcoming live-action remake of 'How to Train Your Dragon' promises a deeper exploration of the world of Vikings and dragons, with an expanded mythology and a focus on character development. The provided clip offers glimpses of key moments from the animated original, including the young Vikings training with dragons, Hiccup's initial encounter with Toothless, their bond, and their first flights together. Director Dean DeBlois reveals insights into the film's expanded mythology, explaining that the Vikings have intentionally settled on Berk due to its proximity to a crucial dragon's nest, highlighting the threat dragons pose and the pressure it places on Chief Stoick and his son, Hiccup.

