How to Train Your Dragon 2 Film Wraps Production After Principle Photography Has Been Completed

Universal Pictures led by CinemaCon 2025 officially announced the sequel 'How to Train Your Dragon 2' after the first live-action film.

Director Dean DeBlois confirmed on his official Instagram that principal photography on How to Train Your Dragon 2 has wrapped. He also shared a first-look image.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 has wrapped principal photography, with director Dean DeBlois confirming the update on Instagram. Universal announced the sequel at CinemaCon 2025 before the first live-action How to Train Your Dragon opened. How to Train Your Dragon 2 began production in January, making the filming wrap a major milestone for the sequel. Following the first film’s $600 million global run, How to Train Your Dragon 2 is set to open on June 11, 2027.

The three animated films were released in 2010, 2014, and 2019, respectively. There have been six short animated films and three television shows, which ran from 2012 to 2018, 2019 to 2022, and 2021 to 2023





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How To Train Your Dragon 2 Dean Deblois Principal Photography Filming How To Train Your Dragon Universal Pictures Cinemacon Announcement Live-Action Box Office

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