How to Thrift Like a Pro: Thrifting Tips ft. Macy Eleni

In today’s episode, we talk about how early-2000s YouTube and Teen Vogue Fashion University shaped her style education, how she built an audience by refusing to be precious about digging through other people's old underwear, and why she thinks clothing quality has gone downhill.

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Macy grew up in Dayton, Ohio, raised by a single mom, and found her"superpower" in secondhand clothing at 16 while working through depression and a complicated relationship with her father. In today’s episode, we talk about how early-2000s YouTube and Teen Vogue Fashion University shaped her style education, how she built an audience by refusing to be precious about digging through other people's old underwear, and why she thinks clothing quality has gone downhill.

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Macy also walks us through her new book, Second Chances: The Ultimate Guide to Thrifting, Sustainable Style and Expressing Your Authentic Self, including her two-page spread of extinct Y2K mall brands. We cover her exact hunting strategy at a thrift store, and she shares her best Poshmark and Rose Bowl flea market scores . We close out talking about why she quit wearing makeup, her skincare routine, and when she feels most beautiful.

Lili Reinhart has taken press tour dressing to the next level, paying homage to different romance movies from the ’90s and ’00s for The Love HyOlivia Rodrigo may only be 23, but the pop star knows exactly who she is. The young singer has been vocal about supporting women’s rights since she wAll linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.

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