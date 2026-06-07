How To Take Early Action Against Cognitive Decline, From A Neurologist

His honest take on blood biomarker testing for the brain.

What if the cognitive glitches you've been brushing off as stress or a busy schedule are actually worth paying attention to, and the window to do something about them is wider than you think?

, a preventive neurologist at Atria Health and one of the leading voices in Alzheimer's prevention, on the mindbodygreen podcast, he explained the disease in a way I hadn't heard before.

"I think Alzheimer's is a medical disease that affects the brain as what doctors call 'the end organ,'" he explained. In other words, he doesn't think Alzheimer's is a primary brain disease, but rather a medical condition you can fight with the same tools you'd use to manage any other health problem. Here's what he recommends to catch cognitive decline early, and give yourself the biggest window to bounce back.

Isaacson shared the story of his dad's cousin, who started repeating herself back in 2007. At the time, her care team thought this was simply part of normal aging. And, despite Isaacson personally advocating with her primary care doctor, it took years for her to receive an Alzheimer's diagnosis. This kind of dismissal is exactly what Isaacson wants people to push back against.

Seeing a doctor early doesn't mean catastrophizing. It can simply mean getting a basic screen to rule out reversible causes of cognitive decline. According to Isaacson, at least 5% of cognitive decline cases have something potentially reversible at the root, whether that be a vitamin deficiency, a thyroid problem, hormones being off, or an infection. A physical exam, neurological exam, and possibly a brain MRI can help clarify what's actually going on.

Isaacson also makes an important distinction between attention problems and memory problems.

"A lot of people aren't able to pay attention or get information overload, and it's mistaken for memory loss or Alzheimer's when they just are overburdened with information," Isaacson said. A 15-minute cognitive screening in a doctor's office will help make this distinction. The tests aren't perfect, but they give you a baseline to work off of for years to come.

Once someone has cognitive symptoms, Isaacson says blood testing becomes relevant as a screening tool to assess whether those changes are related to Alzheimer's pathology. However, he's quick to point out that"there is no one magic test for brain health.

" He draws a comparison to cardiovascular testing. Just as a heart workup looks at total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, ApoB, triglycerides, and Lp, brain biomarker testing requires a comprehensive panel. His lab runs a suite that includes:These markers are combined into ratios and formulas to understand a person's real-time Alzheimer's risk from multiple biological angles, not just one data point. Blood biomarker testing for brain health is promising, but Isaacson is transparent that it currently has a lot of limitations.

Variables like whether the sample was shipped on dry ice, how long it sat in transit, whether the person was sick at the time of the draw, and which machine processed the sample can all affect accuracy. His lab takes specific precautions to mitigate this, including a nasal swab on every patient to rule out active infection, which can cause false positives by elevating brain inflammation markers.

"We only let people mail us samples Monday through Wednesday, because if they mail it Thursday and it gets stuck over the weekend, the samples are done," Isaacson said. His also runs certain tests in duplicate to make sure they are accurate, and stores every in a negative 80 degree freezer in perpetuity, knowing the science is still evolving.

For people who want to get tested outside of a specialized lab like Isaacson's, his advice is straightforward:"If someone out there gets a blood test in the wild and it's worrisome to you, trust but verify it.

" He recommends repeating the test, and consulting another doctor who is an expert on brain health. He also points people toward free educational resources atWhether or not someone has symptoms of cognitive decline, managing risk factors is something Isaacson says everyone can and should be doing.. His research using wearable data found that people getting more than 7 hours and 11 minutes per night performed better cognitively than those getting less.

He explains that sleep and REM sleep are particularly important for the brain's glymphatic system to clear out disease-causing cells.

"during the day loosens up amyloid. Amyloid is the sticky protein, the plaque that builds up in the brain of a person with Alzheimer's," Isaacson explained. Sleep takes the trash out at night, removing the amyloid from the brain. He recommends aiming for at least an hour and 15 to 20 minutes of deep sleep and REM sleep, respectively, to give your brain enough time to do this.

There are also many medical conditions that can contribute to Alzheimer's. High blood pressure, insulin resistance, high cholesterol, and obesity all increase risk. Pre-diabetes can affect memory function and raise Alzheimer's risk well before a formal diabetes diagnosis. Hearing loss is another often-overlooked factor.

According to Isaacson,"8% of dementia cases are attributable to hearing loss," and 45% of those cases of dementia may be preventable if that person takes action to restore their hearing. So while hearing aids may feel like a sign of getting old, they should actually be viewed as a preventative tool.

"During the perimenopause transition, that rapid drop of estrogen for women is a critical window of opportunity. That's when a woman has to do something," he said. Isaacson points to hormone replacement therapy as one of the most powerful tools available to women during this time. , and bone density, the last of which he describes as a proxy for brain health.

Tools like DEXA scans and body composition scales can help establish a baseline and track changes over time. If testing and evaluation do point toward a neurodegenerative condition, Isaacson wants people to know there are still options. On the treatment side, anti-amyloid drugs delivered via infusion have generated both interest and debate. Isaacson says that in the right patient at the right dose, they may be a reasonable option, and he uses them in select patients.

While he's careful about the language—he refrains from saying that any treatments can"reverse" Alzheimer's—he has seen patients regain cognitive abilities after a diagnosis.

"Have we improved people? Oh, yeah. Have we normalized their amyloid and tau in their blood? Oh, yeah.

Have their brains grown? Oh, yeah," he says. Whether those gains hold long-term is something the field is still working to understand. But what he does say with confidence is that a diagnosis doesn't mean there's nothing left to do.

"People can manage their risk factors related to cognitive decline when they have symptoms or not," Isaacson said. "They can exercise. They can get their blood sugar and whatever else in check, see a doctor on a regular basis, and there are symptomatic and possibly disease-modifying therapies.

"Cognitive decline is not something to wait on. The earlier you act, the more options you have. From getting a basic cognitive screen to understanding blood biomarkers to managing everyday risk factors like sleep and metabolic health, Isaacson explains that there are concrete steps available at every stage. And if something feels off, it's always worth seeing a doctor to get a baseline and start addressing what's within your control.





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