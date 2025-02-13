How to Support a Friend Withdrawing From Contact After a Cancer Diagnosis

This article offers guidance on how to support a friend who is withdrawing from contact after a cancer diagnosis. It explores the challenges of navigating this situation and provides compassionate advice on how to maintain a connection from afar.

A reader writes to R. Eric Thomas about a close friend who was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer that has spread to her kidneys. The friend informed the reader about her diagnosis via a brief text message, stating she wasn't ready to talk yet. Despite sending comforting gifts, cards, and occasional texts, the reader hasn't received a response.

Through a group email from their former principal, the reader learned that her friend is refusing chemotherapy and other treatments, choosing to isolate herself from visitors and calls. Her daughter is staying with her, while her husband is caring for his grandchildren in another state. The reader, living in Texas during January and February, left for their trip shortly after receiving the news. They continue to send cards with short messages, finding it difficult to express their feelings.Thomas acknowledges the pain the reader is experiencing and emphasizes the importance of acceptance and love from afar. He suggests that the friend's limited communication might indicate an overwhelming need to manage her health updates and interactions with loved ones. While the reader's intentions are good, the friend may not be emotionally equipped to engage with them. Thomas recommends writing a heartfelt letter expressing the reader's feelings, acknowledging that even if the friend doesn't respond, it can offer comfort to herself, the friend's family, and the reader





