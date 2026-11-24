Straight-leg jeans are a longtime street style favorite, but they also happen to be trending on the runways this season.

is timeless, but straight-leg jeans might be the most trend-resistant silhouette of the bunch. That said, they’re trending! The classic style has been making a comeback , cropping up in the fall collections of Dior, Stella McCartney, Toteme, and Balenciaga.

Amid the revolving door ofWith their clean lines and easy proportions, straight-leg jeans are a true wardrobe chameleon. They’re a key part of the model off-duty look when worn with a. Their streamlined silhouette lends itself well to winter layering too, balancing out both oversized knits and heavy coats.

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And while the shape is relatively straightforward, there’s plenty of room for interpretation: a faded blue pair can feel laid back, while a dark-wash style can look almost as polished as trousers; a bone-colored pair works a palette cleanser, while something warm and brown brings softness to the look. With a Bow Blouse and Leather Blazer A pair of dark-wash straight-leg jeans can look just as polished as a pair of trousers.

Lean into the sophisticated vibe with a pussy-bow blouse, a sharp leather jacket, and a pair of sleek, kitten-heel boots. Play up the Americana roots of classic blue jeans with a plaid flannel shirt and a chocolate-brown suede jacket. A pair of supple leather loafers and Balenciaga’s City bag keep the look from feeling too rugged. Take a cue from the model off-duty set and style your straight-leg jeans with a zip-up hoodie and a pair of retro Nikes.

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A washed-brown pair of jeans makes a surprisingly versatile foundation for colorful separates - like an argyle knit and a bright-red suede jacket. Keep the look grounded with black leather accessories. Pale blue jeans pair particularly well with various shades of brown. A belted, fur-collared suede jacket and matching ankle boots lend the look a subtle ’70s feel.

The streamlined silhouette of a straight-leg jean works well with voluminous outerwear, like a plaid, fringed-trimmed scarf jacket. A pair of ivory ballet flats worn with tonal socks doesn’t detract from the action up top. Style slightly more relaxed straight-legs with a collared cashmere cardigan, a lived-in leather jacket, and a pair of suede moccasins for a look that strikes a balance between polished and nonchalant. LOOK 8: Black straight-leg jeans are a winter wardrobe workhorse.

A navy crewneck layered over a classic white tee and a belted wool coat make for understated extras.