Discover the exact location and step-by-step instructions to hijack a military fighter jet in Grand Theft Auto 6 at Mile Zero Air Station in Leonida.

Players exploring the vast open world of Grand Theft Auto 6 can engage in nearly any activity within the state of Leonida from the very beginning of the game. This freedom allows users to perform low-key actions like relaxing on a porch or attempting high-stakes missions such as stealing a multimillion-dollar military fighter jet from a heavily guarded facility. Achieving the latter requires speed, precision, and knowledge of the correct location to bypass hundreds of armed guards.

Locate Mile Zero Air Station In Leonida

The primary destination for this activity is the Mile Zero Air Station, which is situated at the farthest southwest Key location on the map of Leonida. To reach this high-security government base efficiently, players should utilize a fast motorcycle, although Jason's starting Dinka Enduro bike is also sufficient for the journey. Navigators must follow the main highway westward until the facility appears on the left side of the road.

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Navigate Security Barriers And Guards

Approaching the entrance of the base reveals several Jersey barriers blocking the path forward. Users should activate their focus ability to slow down time while maneuvering through the gate threshold, where dozens of armed guards and armored Humvees are positioned. Once inside the perimeter, the guards immediately begin firing machine guns, so players must maintain high speed to avoid crashing or taking fatal damage.

Hijack The Fighter Jet On The Tarmac

After clearing the initial security zone, riders should veer slightly right to reach the tarmac where numerous jets are lined up on the runway. Players must dismount their motorcycle and approach the cockpit of any available aircraft. Pressing the triangle button while near the cockpit allows the character to enter the pilot's seat. Once inside, the jet operates like any other aircraft, requiring the user to accelerate and hold back on the left joystick to take flight.

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Flee Authorities And Manage Wanted Levels

Stealing a military jet triggers an immediate response from law enforcement, alerting authorities almost instantly. Pursuing players will face armed helicopters and additional jets if they remain in the air for too long. However, the stolen aircraft is equipped with missiles and a machine gun, enabling skilled pilots to fight off their pursuers. This mission also serves as an efficient method for players seeking to achieve a six-star wanted level.

About The Rockstar Games Release

Grand Theft Auto 6 is developed and published by Rockstar Games and runs on the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine. The title is classified as an action and adventure game with an ESRB rating of Pending, likely Mature 17+. According to OpenCritic reviews, the game holds a top critic average of 99 out of 100 with 100 percent of critics recommending it. It was released on November 19, 2026, offering a deep and expansive gaming experience in the state of Leonida.