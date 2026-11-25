Human vulnerability and authenticity are endearing, relatable, and present an advantage when building relationships.

People would rather have emotional conversations with real people, even if AI seems smarter. In today’s world, much of what we used to do manually is automated—which, in many cases, saves time that we can spend with friends and loved ones.

Yet has evolved beyond automation. In many industries, it has become personalized and interactive, able to establish relationships. Artificial rapport can lead to unhealthyin some cases, AI has gone rogue as a digital intimate and led emotionally vulnerable young people to make tragic decisions, relying on harmful “advice” from their computerized confidants. But there is good news.

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Research corroborates what most people understand instinctively: we innately prefer human contact to artificial. This makes sense, considering we are warned to avoid anything artificial: from artificial friendships in the workplace to artificially inflated prices in the marketplace. Within relationships, we preferJoshua D. Wenger et al. examined the human preference for human empathy, despite ranking AI empathy as higher in quality.

In four studies, they investigated whether people prefer expressions of empathy from real people or AI. They discovered evidence for what they referred to as the “AI empathy choice paradox”—the finding that participantshuman empathy yet perceived AI-generated empathy as higher quality and more effective at helping them feel heard. In other words, although people may avoid seeking empathy from AI, they benefit from it when they experience it.

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Wenger et al. therefore suggest that AI could supplement human emotional support, rather than replace it. Tobias Kleinert et al. investigated whether people engaging in an emotional discussion preferred a conversation partner who was a real person or artificial intelligence . They studied 492 participants who engaged online through a method designed to facilitate rapid relationship building, with conversation partners who were either human or AI.

They found that AI-generated content outperformed human-generated content in establishing closeness during emotionally engaging interactions, including topics such as the most valued aspect of a, which reduced relationship building, though not to the point of elimination. Kleinert et al. attribute this reduction to participants having lessWe can enhance interpersonal relationships by harnessing the best of both worlds: adopting AI qualities such as active listening and emotionally appropriate encouragement, coupled with authentic presence through proximity, eye contact, and a soft expression.

Indeed, Kleinert et al. note that humans generallyhuman partners when seeking emotional interactions. They note that human-AI interactions usually satisfy concrete social needs such as pleasure, instead of deeper, symbolic needs such as experiencing the feeling of genuine care. They note that people share a basic, evolutionary drive for social connection that includes mutual understanding, shared emotions, and the comfort of companionship with someone who truly understands our feelings.

We can enhance our ability to be a good listener and emotionally supportive partner when we recognize the rationale behind the preference for personal human contact. And the proliferation of automation and artificial assistance continues to create a preference for reality. Wenger, Joshua D., C. Daryl Cameron, and Michael Inzlicht.

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“People Choose to Receive Human Empathy despite Rating AI Empathy Higher. ”Kleinert, Tobias, Marie Waldschütz, Julian Blau, Markus Heinrichs, and Bastian Schiller.

“AI Outperforms Humans in Establishing Interpersonal Closeness in Emotionally Engaging Interactions, but Only When Labelled as Human. ”How to Build a Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you.

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